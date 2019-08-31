The cruelest day of the NFL’s long calendar arrived Saturday with teams setting their 53-player rosters.
Among the more prominent dismissals were Bills veteran running back LeSean McCoy, backup QBs Brian Hoyer in New England and Kevin Hogan in Denver and receivers Laquon Treadwell of Minnesota, Demaryius Thomas of New England and Josh Doctson of Washington a first-round pick in 2016.
The final weekend before the NFL kicks off its 100th season saw teams scrambling to get stars into their headquarters. The Seahawks were working to acquire Jadeveon Clowney from the Texans and the Cowboys were ramping up efforts to get holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott back in time for opening weekend.
The Texans were the busiest team in the league. They also acquired left tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Dolphins in a deal that netted them receiver Kenny Sills, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Houston also sent O-lineman Martinas Rankin to the Chiefs for RB Carlos Hyde.
Tunsil improves a line that allowed Deshaun Watson to get sacked an NFL-high 62 times last season.
Bills GM Brandon Beane cited the emergence of rookie RB Devin Singletary in the team’s surprising decision to cut the 31-year-old McCoy.
Overall, nearly 1,200 players were told they didn’t make the cut this weekend. Some will land with other teams and others will sign onto practice squads today. But the vast majority of them won’t ever play professional football again, making way for another influx of college stars next April.
In other notable moves:
■ The Patriots released Tom Brady’s backup, Hoyer, who was beaten out by rookie Jarrett Stidham, a fourth-rounder from Auburn.
■ Jaguars LB Myles Jack signed a four-year contract extension worth $57 million that includes $33 million guaranteed, a person familiar with the deal told the AP.
■ The Falcons brought back 44-year-old K Matt Bryant after failing to find his successor in the preseason.
■ The Eagles released their two top rushers from last season: Josh Adams and Wendell Smallwood, and OL Stefen Wisniewski, the starting left guard for the 2017 Super Bowl championship team.