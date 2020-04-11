Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then strong thunderstorms likely late. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then strong thunderstorms likely late. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.