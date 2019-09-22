Renovation work to Memorial City Hall Performance Center is nearing completion, bringing the vision of a state of-the art performing arts and conference center to a reality.
Though renovation work is nearing completion, there are still opportunities for the public to leave a legacy through various legacy-leaving fundraising efforts that include theatre boxes, dedication plaques for theatre seats and commemorative custom-made benches.
First constructed in 1907 as Marshall City Hall, and later renamed Memorial City Hall in 1927 to honor the men and women who lost their lives in World War I, the facility will now be home to a fully restored 550-seat auditorium, meeting space and conference rooms. It will also feature a stage and a veterans’ museum.
“We are in the home stretch of completing the renovation work. We’ve certainly had some setbacks on this project, but our crews have pushed through those and now we are focusing on finishing up all the small things to get the doors open to this beautiful facility,” said Project Manager Jeff Whiting.
There are limited fundraising opportunities for the public to take advantage of as a means to leave their legacy on Memorial City Hall Performance Center, according to MCHPC Manager Glenn Barnhart.
“From the start, we wanted to have ways for the public to contribute to this project and leave their mark on this facility. We still have opportunities for them to do that, but they are disappearing quickly. We still have a theatre box available, dedication plaques for the theatre seats and some of the commemorative benches as well; all of the other opportunities have been spoken for. The Marshall community has stepped up in a big way and that is a testament to how excited they are for this facility and what it will mean for our downtown area.”
Memorial City Hall Performance Center’s premier season will run from October 2019 to April 2020, and features a variety of acts for all ages, from boogie-woogie blues to Texas-legend country music to classic rock-n-roll and much more.
Marcia Ball will serve as the opening act on Saturday, Oct. 26. Ball, the “2018 Texas State Musician of The Year,” has won worldwide fame and countless fans for her ability to ignite a full-scale roadhouse rhythm and blues party every time she takes the stage. Her rollicking Texas boogies, swampy New Orleans ballads and groove-laden Gulf Coast blues have made her a one-of-a-kind favorite with music lovers all over the world.
The inaugural performing arts season is presented in association with the Marshall News Messenger and KMHT Radio. Single ticket sales for all shows will begin on Monday, Sept. 23.
For more information on Memorial City Hall Performance Center, the performing arts season, ticket sales and rental and membership opportunities, contact Barnhart at 903-934-7992 or visit memorialcityhall.com.