In this difficult time, humanity has restored our faith in it. On a day-by-day basis we are seeing neighbors helping neighbors, friends helping families, businesses supporting other business and good deeds being done before our very eyes.
It's due to all of that, as a way to recognize an exceptional part of our community and a way to document this part of history, that The Marshall News Messenger is launching a daily feature called 'Kudos to You.'
The feature will recognize those on a daily basis that have 'done good' so to speak. This can be any act of kindness by any individual, company or nonprofit. However, we need your help to be our eyes and ears to assist us in finding these acts of kindness.
You can email us these acts with basic details to news@marshallnewsmessenger.com or message them to us through our social media accounts. Please include a photo if possible. The feature will be ran both in our print addition, online and on social media each day just to recognize those who are doing good.