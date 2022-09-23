Mineola senior Dawson Pendergrass was one of six athletes honored as Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Week for their performances in Week 4 of the season.
Pendergrass, the Class 3A winner, was joined by Franklin quarterback Shay Smith in 6A, Barbers Hill quarterback Kody Fuentes in 5A, Davenport running back Shastin Golden in 4A, Sunray quarterback/defensive back Armando Lujan in 2A and St. John’s School quarterback Stephen Gill for private schools.
The Built Ford Tough High School Football Player of the Week program, now in its 17th season, honors athletes for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Pendergrass rushed for 311 yards and three touchdowns, caught four passes for 66 yards and a TD, threw a TD pass and scored the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime in a 44-43 win over Bullard. On defense, he recorded five tackles, broke up three passes and returned an interception for a TD on the defensive side.
“Dawson’s stat line was unreal,” said Mineola head coach Luke Blackwell. “The thing people don’t realize if they didn’t see the game was his determination to do whatever had to be done to help the team. When we had to block an extra point to give us a chance to go to OT, he got it done, and when we had to have a 2-point conversion to win, he wasn’t going to be stopped. He is a leader for us in the classroom, on the field and in the variety of ways he represents our program. We are all so proud of Dawson’s accomplishments and excited for his future.”
Smith completed 24 of 26 passes for almost 400 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a pair of scores in his team’s 56-29 win over Americas.
Fuentes completed 22 of 40 passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns and ran for one score in a win over Crosby.
Golden carried 30 times for 372 yards and seven touchdowns in a win over Lockhart.
Lujan completed 24 of 36 passes for 373 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for one TD and returned an interception 43 yards for a TD in a win over West Texas.
Gill connected on 14 of 16 passes for 328 yards and six touchdowns in a win over Second Baptist.