MIRACLE AT DELL DIAMOND!
{child_byline}By Ronnie Holcomb
rholcomb@marshallnewsmessenger.com{/child_byline}
After not scoring for the entire game, some Harleton fans and players were losing morale. However, with two outs, the relief pitcher for Collinsville let three runners on the base. Wildcat Number 7, Braden Hopkins, the senior, hit a huge triple RBI to pull off the miracle upset at the bottom of the seventh inning. Devastating the Collinsville crowd and punching their tickets to the state championship finals with a 4-3 victory.