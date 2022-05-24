Marshall Junior Highschool celebrated it's 180 All-Star Readers last week with a trip to Dairy Queen. These students have worked hard this year to make great improvements in their reading skills and levels. The group additionally thanked Dairy Queen owner Jordan Giles, and his staff for sponsoring the event.
MJHJ celebrates all star readers with Dairy Queen
- Special to the News Messenger
