■ Twins 10, White Sox 5: CHICAGO — Jake Cave homered twice, C.J. Cron went deep and the surging Minnesota Twins set a major league record for home runs on the road in a 10-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.
Cave led off the third with drive off Dylan Cease to give Minnesota 139 homers away from home, eclipsing the mark of 138 set by San Francisco in 2001. Cron, the next hitter, followed with a homer to center.
Cave added a shot in the seventh for his second career multi-homer game, increasing the Twins’ overall total to 261. The record for homers in a season, 267, was set last year by the New York Yankees.
Cron doubled and had three RBIs in a three-hit afternoon, and Nelson Cruz drove in in three runs as the AL Central leaders won their fifth straight. In sweeping a three-game series with sliding Chicago, Minnesota (82-51) moved to 31 games above .500 for the first time since September 2010.
■ Indians 2, Tigers 0: DETROIT — Mike Clevinger struck out 10 in eight sparkling innings, and Francisco Lindor homered to lift the Cleveland Indians to a 2-0 win over the Detroit Tigers.
Cleveland swept the three-game series and is now 15-1 against the Tigers this year. The Indians have won 14 straight against Detroit.
Clevinger (10-2) allowed four hits and no walks in his longest outing of the season. He was lifted after 115 pitches, and Brad Hand worked a perfect ninth for his 33rd save in 38 chances.
Lindor opened the scoring in the third with a solo homer off Daniel Norris (3-11) and added a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
■ Athletics 9, Royals 8: KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jurickson Profar homered and drove in three runs, Seth Brown added two RBIs and the Oakland Athletics held off the Kansas City Royals to cap a four-game series victory.
Everybody in the A’s starting lineup had a hit or drove in a run, bailing out starter Chris Bassitt after a dismal performance. Bassitt failed to survive the fifth before turning the game over to Yusmeiro Petit (4-3), who was just about the only effective pitcher all the afternoon.
Fellow relievers Jake Diekman and Liam Hendriks gave up back-to-back RBI singles in the eighth, but Hendriks bounced back to earn his 17th save.