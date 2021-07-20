All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 57 38 .600 -

Tampa Bay 56 39 .589 1

Toronto 48 43 .527 7

New York 48 44 .522 7½

Baltimore 31 63 .330 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 57 37 .606 -

Cleveland 47 44 .516 8½

Detroit 44 51 .463 13½

Minnesota 40 54 .426 17

Kansas City 38 55 .409 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 57 38 .600 -

Oakland 55 42 .567 3

Seattle 50 44 .532 6½

Los Angeles 46 48 .489 10½

Texas 35 59 .372 21½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 49 42 .538 -

Philadelphia 47 45 .511 2½

Atlanta 46 47 .495 4

Washington 45 49 .479 5½

Miami 40 55 .421 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 56 40 .583 -

Cincinnati 48 46 .511 7

St. Louis 47 47 .500 8

Chicago 46 48 .489 9

Pittsburgh 36 58 .383 19

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 59 34 .634 -

Los Angeles 58 37 .611 2

San Diego 55 42 .567 6

Colorado 41 53 .436 18½

Arizona 28 68 .292 32½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 8 innings, 1st game

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Detroit 14, Texas 0

Boston 13, Toronto 4

Houston 4, Cleveland 3

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 1

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 3

Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, (n)

Texas at Detroit, (n)

Cleveland at Houston, (n)

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, (n)

Seattle at Colorado, (n)

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 11:10 a.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Wojciechowski 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-2) at Toronto (Ray 8-4), 6:07 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 1-3) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Washington 18, Miami 1

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3

N.Y. Mets 15, Cincinnati 11, 11 innings

Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 2

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego at Atlanta, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 2, San Diego 1

Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 2

Washington 6, Miami 3

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, (n)

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, (n)

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, (n)

Seattle at Colorado, (n)

Pittsburgh at Arizona, (n)

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 5-6) at Atlanta (Muller 1-2), 11:20 a.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-8) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 3-4), 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6), 2:40 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Atlanta (Wilson 2-3), 4:20 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 4-7), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Wojciechowski 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Recommended For You