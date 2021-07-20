All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 57 38 .600 -
Tampa Bay 56 39 .589 1
Toronto 48 43 .527 7
New York 48 44 .522 7½
Baltimore 31 63 .330 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 57 37 .606 -
Cleveland 47 44 .516 8½
Detroit 44 51 .463 13½
Minnesota 40 54 .426 17
Kansas City 38 55 .409 18½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 57 38 .600 -
Oakland 55 42 .567 3
Seattle 50 44 .532 6½
Los Angeles 46 48 .489 10½
Texas 35 59 .372 21½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 49 42 .538 -
Philadelphia 47 45 .511 2½
Atlanta 46 47 .495 4
Washington 45 49 .479 5½
Miami 40 55 .421 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 56 40 .583 -
Cincinnati 48 46 .511 7
St. Louis 47 47 .500 8
Chicago 46 48 .489 9
Pittsburgh 36 58 .383 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 59 34 .634 -
Los Angeles 58 37 .611 2
San Diego 55 42 .567 6
Colorado 41 53 .436 18½
Arizona 28 68 .292 32½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 8 innings, 1st game
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Detroit 14, Texas 0
Boston 13, Toronto 4
Houston 4, Cleveland 3
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 1
Tuesday’s Games
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 0
Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 3
Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, (n)
Texas at Detroit, (n)
Cleveland at Houston, (n)
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, (n)
Seattle at Colorado, (n)
Boston at Toronto, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 11:10 a.m.
Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Wojciechowski 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-2) at Toronto (Ray 8-4), 6:07 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 1-3) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-5), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Texas at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Washington 18, Miami 1
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3
N.Y. Mets 15, Cincinnati 11, 11 innings
Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 2
San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Diego at Atlanta, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 2, San Diego 1
Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 2
Washington 6, Miami 3
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, (n)
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, (n)
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, (n)
Seattle at Colorado, (n)
Pittsburgh at Arizona, (n)
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego (Paddack 5-6) at Atlanta (Muller 1-2), 11:20 a.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-8) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 3-4), 11:35 a.m.
Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6), 2:40 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Atlanta (Wilson 2-3), 4:20 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 4-7), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Wojciechowski 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.