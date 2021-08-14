All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 71 45 .612 -
Boston 68 51 .571 4½
New York 63 52 .548 7½
Toronto 62 53 .539 8½
Baltimore 38 77 .330 32½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 68 48 .586 -
Detroit 58 61 .487 11½
Cleveland 56 59 .487 11½
Minnesota 50 66 .431 18
Kansas City 49 65 .430 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 69 46 .600 -
Oakland 67 49 .578 2½
Seattle 62 55 .530 8
Los Angeles 58 59 .496 12
Texas 41 75 .353 28½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 61 56 .521 -
Philadelphia 61 56 .521 -
New York 59 56 .513 1
Miami 50 67 .427 11
Washington 50 67 .427 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 71 47 .602 -
Cincinnati 63 55 .534 8
St. Louis 59 56 .513 10½
Chicago 52 67 .437 19½
Pittsburgh 42 75 .359 28½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 75 41 .647 -
Los Angeles 70 46 .603 5
San Diego 66 52 .559 10
Colorado 51 65 .440 24
Arizona 37 80 .316 38½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Boston 16, Baltimore 2
Detroit 6, Cleveland 4
Oakland at Texas, (n)
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, (n)
St. Louis at Kansas City, (n)
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, (n)
Houston at L.A. Angels, (n)
Toronto at Seattle, (n)
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Akin 0-6) at Boston (Rodríguez 8-6), 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-5) at Detroit (Hutchison 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-8), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Happ 6-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 3-5), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-3) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 8-7) at Texas (Allard 2-10), 1:35 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 9-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-2), 3:07 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 9-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-3), 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 14, Milwaukee 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Atlanta 12, Washington 2
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, (n)
St. Louis at Kansas City, (n)
San Diego at Arizona, (n)
Colorado at San Francisco, (n)
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Smyly 8-3) at Washington (Espino 3-3), 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 4-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-6), 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1), 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4) at Miami (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Happ 6-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 3-5), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 7-8) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 3:05 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Gallen 1-6), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 9-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 6:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.