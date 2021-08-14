All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 71 45 .612 -

Boston 68 51 .571 4½

New York 63 52 .548 7½

Toronto 62 53 .539 8½

Baltimore 38 77 .330 32½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 68 48 .586 -

Detroit 58 61 .487 11½

Cleveland 56 59 .487 11½

Minnesota 50 66 .431 18

Kansas City 49 65 .430 18

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 69 46 .600 -

Oakland 67 49 .578 2½

Seattle 62 55 .530 8

Los Angeles 58 59 .496 12

Texas 41 75 .353 28½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 61 56 .521 -

Philadelphia 61 56 .521 -

New York 59 56 .513 1

Miami 50 67 .427 11

Washington 50 67 .427 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 71 47 .602 -

Cincinnati 63 55 .534 8

St. Louis 59 56 .513 10½

Chicago 52 67 .437 19½

Pittsburgh 42 75 .359 28½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 75 41 .647 -

Los Angeles 70 46 .603 5

San Diego 66 52 .559 10

Colorado 51 65 .440 24

Arizona 37 80 .316 38½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Boston 16, Baltimore 2

Detroit 6, Cleveland 4

Oakland at Texas, (n)

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, (n)

St. Louis at Kansas City, (n)

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, (n)

Houston at L.A. Angels, (n)

Toronto at Seattle, (n)

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Akin 0-6) at Boston (Rodríguez 8-6), 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-5) at Detroit (Hutchison 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-8), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Happ 6-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-3) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 8-7) at Texas (Allard 2-10), 1:35 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 9-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-2), 3:07 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 9-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-3), 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 14, Milwaukee 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Atlanta 12, Washington 2

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, (n)

St. Louis at Kansas City, (n)

San Diego at Arizona, (n)

Colorado at San Francisco, (n)

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Smyly 8-3) at Washington (Espino 3-3), 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 4-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-6), 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4) at Miami (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Happ 6-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 7-8) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 3:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Gallen 1-6), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 9-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 6:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

