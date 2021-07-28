All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 62 40 .608 -

Tampa Bay 60 41 .594 1½

New York 52 47 .525 8½

Toronto 50 47 .515 9½

Baltimore 34 65 .343 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 60 41 .594 -

Cleveland 50 49 .505 9

Detroit 49 55 .471 12½

Kansas City 43 56 .434 16

Minnesota 43 60 .417 18

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 63 40 .612 -

Oakland 57 46 .553 6

Seattle 55 48 .534 8

Los Angeles 50 50 .500 11½

Texas 36 65 .356 26

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 53 46 .535 -

Philadelphia 50 50 .500 3½

Atlanta 50 51 .495 4

Washington 46 54 .460 7½

Miami 44 57 .436 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 59 42 .584 -

Cincinnati 52 49 .515 7

St. Louis 51 51 .500 8½

Chicago 50 52 .490 9½

Pittsburgh 38 62 .380 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 63 37 .630 -

Los Angeles 61 41 .598 3

San Diego 59 45 .567 6

Colorado 44 57 .436 19½

Arizona 31 71 .304 33

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2

Toronto 4, Boston 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 17, Minnesota 14

Oakland 10, San Diego 4

Houston 11, Seattle 4

Miami at Baltimore, (n)

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, (n)

Toronto at Boston, (n), 2nd game

Arizona at Texas, (n)

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, (n)

Colorado at L.A. Angels, (n)

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-5) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-2), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 8-4) at Kansas City (Hernández 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-0) at Detroit (Mize 5-5), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 9-5) at Boston (Rodríguez 7-5), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 7-3), 8:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2

Oakland 10, San Diego 4

Miami at Baltimore, (n)

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, (n)

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, (n)

Arizona at Texas, (n)

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, (n)

Colorado at L.A. Angels, (n)

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, (n)

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Scherzer 7-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-5), 11:05 a.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-4), 11:10 a.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 4-10) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3), 1:20 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 2:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-5), 2:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5), 6:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-7), 9:10 p.m.

Recommended For You