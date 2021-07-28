All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 62 40 .608 -
Tampa Bay 60 41 .594 1½
New York 52 47 .525 8½
Toronto 50 47 .515 9½
Baltimore 34 65 .343 26½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 60 41 .594 -
Cleveland 50 49 .505 9
Detroit 49 55 .471 12½
Kansas City 43 56 .434 16
Minnesota 43 60 .417 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 63 40 .612 -
Oakland 57 46 .553 6
Seattle 55 48 .534 8
Los Angeles 50 50 .500 11½
Texas 36 65 .356 26
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 53 46 .535 -
Philadelphia 50 50 .500 3½
Atlanta 50 51 .495 4
Washington 46 54 .460 7½
Miami 44 57 .436 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 59 42 .584 -
Cincinnati 52 49 .515 7
St. Louis 51 51 .500 8½
Chicago 50 52 .490 9½
Pittsburgh 38 62 .380 20½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 63 37 .630 -
Los Angeles 61 41 .598 3
San Diego 59 45 .567 6
Colorado 44 57 .436 19½
Arizona 31 71 .304 33
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2
Toronto 4, Boston 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 17, Minnesota 14
Oakland 10, San Diego 4
Houston 11, Seattle 4
Miami at Baltimore, (n)
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, (n)
Toronto at Boston, (n), 2nd game
Arizona at Texas, (n)
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, (n)
Colorado at L.A. Angels, (n)
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-5) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-2), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 8-4) at Kansas City (Hernández 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 1-0) at Detroit (Mize 5-5), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 9-5) at Boston (Rodríguez 7-5), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 7-3), 8:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2
Oakland 10, San Diego 4
Miami at Baltimore, (n)
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, (n)
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, (n)
Arizona at Texas, (n)
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, (n)
Colorado at L.A. Angels, (n)
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, (n)
Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Washington (Scherzer 7-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-5), 11:05 a.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-4), 11:10 a.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 4-10) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3), 1:20 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 2:05 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-5), 2:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5), 6:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-7), 9:10 p.m.