All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 44 29 .603 _
Tampa Bay 43 31 .581 1½
New York 38 34 .528 5½
Toronto 36 35 .507 7
Baltimore 23 50 .315 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 44 30 .595 _
Cleveland 40 31 .563 2½
Kansas City 33 38 .465 9½
Detroit 32 42 .432 12
Minnesota 31 42 .425 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 45 28 .616 _
Oakland 45 30 .600 1
Seattle 39 37 .513 7½
Los Angeles 36 38 .486 9½
Texas 26 47 .356 19
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 37 31 .544 _
Washington 35 36 .493 3½
Atlanta 35 37 .486 4
Philadelphia 34 37 .479 4½
Miami 31 41 .431 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 33 .560 _
Chicago 41 33 .554 ½
Cincinnati 36 36 .500 4½
St. Louis 36 38 .486 5½
Pittsburgh 26 46 .361 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 48 26 .649 _
Los Angeles 44 29 .603 3½
San Diego 44 32 .579 5
Colorado 31 44 .413 17½
Arizona 21 55 .276 28
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 3, Baltimore 1
Detroit 8, St. Louis 2
Kansas City 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1
Oakland 13, Texas 6
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 5, 11 innings
San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 2, Colorado 1
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3
Detroit 6, St. Louis 2
Colorado 5, Seattle 2
San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 3, 13 innings
Houston at Baltimore, (n)
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, (n)
Boston at Tampa Bay, (n)
Toronto at Miami, (n)
Oakland at Texas, (n)
Thursday's Games
Kansas City (Keller 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 12:05 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 7-2) at Texas (Allard 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 0-6) at Toronto (Kay 0-2), 6:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 5-4) at Detroit (Ureña 2-7), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Detroit 8, St. Louis 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1
Washington 3, Philadelphia 2
San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 2, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 5, Arizona 0
San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3
Detroit 6, St. Louis 2
Washington 13, Philadelphia 12
Milwaukee 3, Arizona 2
Colorado 5, Seattle 2
San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 3, 13 innings
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, (n)
Toronto at Miami, (n)
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, (n)
Thursday's Games
Atlanta (TBD) at Cincinnati (Santillan 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Ross 3-7) at Miami (Poteet 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-4) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-8), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-0), 9:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Colorado at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.