All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 44 29 .603 _

Tampa Bay 43 31 .581 1½

New York 38 34 .528 5½

Toronto 36 35 .507 7

Baltimore 23 50 .315 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 44 30 .595 _

Cleveland 40 31 .563 2½

Kansas City 33 38 .465 9½

Detroit 32 42 .432 12

Minnesota 31 42 .425 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 45 28 .616 _

Oakland 45 30 .600 1

Seattle 39 37 .513 7½

Los Angeles 36 38 .486 9½

Texas 26 47 .356 19

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 37 31 .544 _

Washington 35 36 .493 3½

Atlanta 35 37 .486 4

Philadelphia 34 37 .479 4½

Miami 31 41 .431 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 42 33 .560 _

Chicago 41 33 .554 ½

Cincinnati 36 36 .500 4½

St. Louis 36 38 .486 5½

Pittsburgh 26 46 .361 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 48 26 .649 _

Los Angeles 44 29 .603 3½

San Diego 44 32 .579 5

Colorado 31 44 .413 17½

Arizona 21 55 .276 28

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Houston 3, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Baltimore, (n)

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, (n)

Boston at Tampa Bay, (n)

Thursday's Games

Kansas City (Keller 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 12:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 7-2) at Texas (Allard 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-6) at Toronto (Kay 0-2), 6:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 5-4) at Detroit (Ureña 2-7), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7

Toronto 2, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Detroit 8, St. Louis 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1

Washington 3, Philadelphia 2

San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 2, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 5, Arizona 0

San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit 6, St. Louis 2

Washington 13, Philadelphia 12

Milwaukee 3, Arizona 2

Colorado 5, Seattle 2

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, (n)

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, (n)

Thursday's Games

Atlanta (TBD) at Cincinnati (Santillan 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Ross 3-7) at Miami (Poteet 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-4) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-8), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-0), 9:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Colorado at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

