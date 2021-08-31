All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 83 48 .634 -

New York 76 55 .580 7

Boston 75 58 .564 9

Toronto 69 62 .527 14

Baltimore 41 90 .313 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 76 56 .576 -

Cleveland 64 64 .500 10

Detroit 62 70 .470 14

Kansas City 59 71 .454 16

Minnesota 58 73 .443 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 78 53 .595 -

Oakland 72 59 .550 6

Seattle 70 62 .530 8½

Los Angeles 65 67 .492 13½

Texas 46 85 .351 32

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 70 60 .538 -

Philadelphia 67 64 .511 3½

New York 65 67 .492 6

Washington 55 75 .423 15

Miami 55 78 .414 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 80 52 .606 -

Cincinnati 71 62 .534 9½

St. Louis 67 63 .515 12

Chicago 57 75 .432 23

Pittsburgh 48 83 .366 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 84 47 .641 -

Los Angeles 83 49 .629 1½

San Diego 70 62 .530 14½

Colorado 60 71 .458 24

Arizona 44 89 .331 41

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

Toronto 7, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1

Texas 4, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Houston 4, Seattle 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Boston at Tampa Bay, (n)

Oakland at Detroit, (n)

Colorado at Texas, (n)

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, (n)

Cleveland at Kansas City, (n)

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, (n)

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, (n)

Houston at Seattle, (n)

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Freeland 5-6) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 6-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 6-14) at Toronto (Matz 10-7), 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-6) at L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-0), 6:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-5) at Kansas City (Minor 8-11), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 7, Washington 4

Texas 4, Colorado 3

Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3

San Diego 7, Arizona 5

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia at Washington, (n)

Colorado at Texas, (n)

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, (n)

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, (n)

San Diego at Arizona, (n)

Milwaukee at San Francisco, (n)

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Cincinnati (Miley 11-4), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (Freeland 5-6) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-8) at Arizona (Weaver 2-3), 2:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Happ 8-6) at Cincinnati (Gray 6-6), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-8) at San Francisco (Gausman 12-5), 8:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 12-4), 9:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

