All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 83 48 .634 -
New York 76 55 .580 7
Boston 75 58 .564 9
Toronto 69 62 .527 14
Baltimore 41 90 .313 42
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 76 56 .576 -
Cleveland 64 64 .500 10
Detroit 62 70 .470 14
Kansas City 59 71 .454 16
Minnesota 58 73 .443 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 78 53 .595 -
Oakland 72 59 .550 6
Seattle 70 62 .530 8½
Los Angeles 65 67 .492 13½
Texas 46 85 .351 32
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 70 60 .538 -
Philadelphia 67 64 .511 3½
New York 65 67 .492 6
Washington 55 75 .423 15
Miami 55 78 .414 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 80 52 .606 -
Cincinnati 71 62 .534 9½
St. Louis 67 63 .515 12
Chicago 57 75 .432 23
Pittsburgh 48 83 .366 31½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 84 47 .641 -
Los Angeles 83 49 .629 1½
San Diego 70 62 .530 14½
Colorado 60 71 .458 24
Arizona 44 89 .331 41
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2
Toronto 7, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1
Texas 4, Colorado 3
L.A. Angels 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Houston 4, Seattle 3
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Toronto 2
Boston at Tampa Bay, (n)
Oakland at Detroit, (n)
Colorado at Texas, (n)
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, (n)
Cleveland at Kansas City, (n)
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, (n)
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, (n)
Houston at Seattle, (n)
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (Freeland 5-6) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 6-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 6-14) at Toronto (Matz 10-7), 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-6) at L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-0), 6:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-5) at Kansas City (Minor 8-11), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 7, Washington 4
Texas 4, Colorado 3
Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3
San Diego 7, Arizona 5
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia at Washington, (n)
Colorado at Texas, (n)
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, (n)
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, (n)
San Diego at Arizona, (n)
Milwaukee at San Francisco, (n)
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Cincinnati (Miley 11-4), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Colorado (Freeland 5-6) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 7-8) at Arizona (Weaver 2-3), 2:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Happ 8-6) at Cincinnati (Gray 6-6), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-8) at San Francisco (Gausman 12-5), 8:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 12-4), 9:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.