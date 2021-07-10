All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 55 35 .611 -
Tampa Bay 53 36 .596 1½
New York 45 42 .517 8½
Toronto 44 42 .512 9
Baltimore 28 60 .318 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 53 35 .602 -
Cleveland 45 42 .517 7½
Detroit 40 50 .444 14
Minnesota 38 50 .432 15
Kansas City 36 53 .404 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 54 35 .607 -
Oakland 51 40 .560 4
Seattle 47 42 .528 7
Los Angeles 44 43 .506 9
Texas 35 54 .393 19
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 46 39 .541 -
Atlanta 44 44 .500 3½
Philadelphia 43 44 .494 4
Washington 42 46 .477 5½
Miami 38 50 .432 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 37 .589 -
Cincinnati 46 42 .523 6
Chicago 44 45 .494 8½
St. Louis 43 46 .483 9½
Pittsburgh 33 55 .375 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 56 32 .636 -
Los Angeles 54 35 .607 2½
San Diego 53 38 .582 4½
Colorado 38 51 .427 18½
Arizona 26 64 .289 31
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2
Minnesota 9, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 3
Philadelphia 11, Boston 2
Oakland 8, Texas 4, 11 innings
Cleveland 14, Kansas City 6
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, (n)
L.A. Angels at Seattle, (n)
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 1-0), 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-4) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-3), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Boston (Pivetta 7-3), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Hill 6-3), 12:10 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 2-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-4) at Houston (Valdez 5-1), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 9-2) at Texas (Allard 2-5), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-2) at Seattle (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 1st game
San Francisco 10, Washington 4
Philadelphia 11, Boston 2
Atlanta 5, Miami 4
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, (n) 2nd game
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, (n)
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, (n)
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Colorado at San Diego, (n)
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Anderson 5-4) at Miami (López 4-5), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Boston (Pivetta 7-3), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (De Jong 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-4), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2), 1:20 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 4-5) at San Francisco (Gausman 8-3), 3:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 5-6) at San Diego (Weathers 4-2), 3:10 p.m.