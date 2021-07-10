All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 55 35 .611 -

Tampa Bay 53 36 .596 1½

New York 45 42 .517 8½

Toronto 44 42 .512 9

Baltimore 28 60 .318 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 53 35 .602 -

Cleveland 45 42 .517 7½

Detroit 40 50 .444 14

Minnesota 38 50 .432 15

Kansas City 36 53 .404 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 54 35 .607 -

Oakland 51 40 .560 4

Seattle 47 42 .528 7

Los Angeles 44 43 .506 9

Texas 35 54 .393 19

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 46 39 .541 -

Atlanta 44 44 .500 3½

Philadelphia 43 44 .494 4

Washington 42 46 .477 5½

Miami 38 50 .432 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 53 37 .589 -

Cincinnati 46 42 .523 6

Chicago 44 45 .494 8½

St. Louis 43 46 .483 9½

Pittsburgh 33 55 .375 19

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 56 32 .636 -

Los Angeles 54 35 .607 2½

San Diego 53 38 .582 4½

Colorado 38 51 .427 18½

Arizona 26 64 .289 31

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Minnesota 9, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 3

Philadelphia 11, Boston 2

Oakland 8, Texas 4, 11 innings

Cleveland 14, Kansas City 6

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, (n)

L.A. Angels at Seattle, (n)

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 1-0), 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-4) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-3), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Boston (Pivetta 7-3), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Hill 6-3), 12:10 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 2-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-4) at Houston (Valdez 5-1), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 9-2) at Texas (Allard 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-2) at Seattle (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 1st game

San Francisco 10, Washington 4

Philadelphia 11, Boston 2

Atlanta 5, Miami 4

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, (n) 2nd game

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, (n)

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, (n)

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Colorado at San Diego, (n)

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Anderson 5-4) at Miami (López 4-5), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Boston (Pivetta 7-3), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (De Jong 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-4), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2), 1:20 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 4-5) at San Francisco (Gausman 8-3), 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 5-6) at San Diego (Weathers 4-2), 3:10 p.m.

