All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 70 45 .609 -
Boston 66 51 .564 5
New York 63 52 .548 7
Toronto 62 52 .544 7½
Baltimore 38 75 .336 31
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 68 48 .586 -
Cleveland 56 58 .491 11
Detroit 57 61 .483 12
Minnesota 50 65 .435 17½
Kansas City 49 64 .434 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 68 46 .596 -
Oakland 67 48 .583 1½
Seattle 61 55 .526 8
Los Angeles 58 58 .500 11
Texas 40 75 .348 28½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 59 55 .518 -
Philadelphia 60 56 .517 -
Atlanta 59 56 .513 ½
Washington 50 65 .435 9½
Miami 48 67 .417 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 70 46 .603 -
Cincinnati 63 54 .538 7½
St. Louis 58 56 .509 11
Chicago 52 65 .444 18½
Pittsburgh 41 74 .357 28½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 74 41 .643 -
Los Angeles 69 46 .600 5
San Diego 66 51 .564 9
Colorado 51 64 .443 23
Arizona 36 80 .310 38½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Detroit 4
Baltimore at Boston, (n)
Oakland at Texas, (n)
St. Louis at Kansas City, (n)
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, (n)
Houston at L.A. Angels, (n)
Toronto at Seattle, (n)
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (López 3-12) at Boston (Sale 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Peralta 3-2), 5:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4) at Texas (Lyles 5-9), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lester 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-11), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-4), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 8-6) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-0), 8:07 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 11-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6), 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 1
Atlanta at Washington, (n)
Chicago Cubs at Miami, (n)
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, (n)
St. Louis at Kansas City, (n)
San Diego at Arizona, (n)
Colorado at San Francisco, (n)
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:30 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Castillo 6-11) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 9-7) at Washington (Corbin 6-11), 5:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9) at Miami (TBD), 5:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-7), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lester 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-11), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-7) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 6:08 p.m.