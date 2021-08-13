All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 70 45 .609 -

Boston 66 51 .564 5

New York 63 52 .548 7

Toronto 62 52 .544 7½

Baltimore 38 75 .336 31

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 68 48 .586 -

Cleveland 56 58 .491 11

Detroit 57 61 .483 12

Minnesota 50 65 .435 17½

Kansas City 49 64 .434 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 68 46 .596 -

Oakland 67 48 .583 1½

Seattle 61 55 .526 8

Los Angeles 58 58 .500 11

Texas 40 75 .348 28½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 59 55 .518 -

Philadelphia 60 56 .517 -

Atlanta 59 56 .513 ½

Washington 50 65 .435 9½

Miami 48 67 .417 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 70 46 .603 -

Cincinnati 63 54 .538 7½

St. Louis 58 56 .509 11

Chicago 52 65 .444 18½

Pittsburgh 41 74 .357 28½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 74 41 .643 -

Los Angeles 69 46 .600 5

San Diego 66 51 .564 9

Colorado 51 64 .443 23

Arizona 36 80 .310 38½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Detroit 4

Baltimore at Boston, (n)

Oakland at Texas, (n)

St. Louis at Kansas City, (n)

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, (n)

Houston at L.A. Angels, (n)

Toronto at Seattle, (n)

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (López 3-12) at Boston (Sale 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Peralta 3-2), 5:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4) at Texas (Lyles 5-9), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Lester 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-11), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-4), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 8-6) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-0), 8:07 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 11-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6), 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta at Washington, (n)

Chicago Cubs at Miami, (n)

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, (n)

St. Louis at Kansas City, (n)

San Diego at Arizona, (n)

Colorado at San Francisco, (n)

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:30 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-11) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 9-7) at Washington (Corbin 6-11), 5:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9) at Miami (TBD), 5:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-7), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Lester 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-11), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-7) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 6:08 p.m.

Recommended For You