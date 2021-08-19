All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 75 47 .615 -
New York 70 52 .574 5
Boston 69 54 .561 6½
Toronto 63 56 .529 10½
Baltimore 38 82 .317 36
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 71 51 .582 -
Cleveland 58 61 .487 11½
Detroit 58 65 .472 13½
Minnesota 54 68 .443 17
Kansas City 52 68 .433 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 71 50 .587 -
Oakland 69 53 .566 2½
Seattle 66 56 .541 5½
Los Angeles 62 61 .504 10
Texas 42 79 .347 29
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 65 56 .537 -
Philadelphia 61 60 .504 4
New York 60 60 .500 4½
Washington 52 68 .433 12½
Miami 51 71 .418 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 74 47 .612 -
Cincinnati 66 57 .537 9
St. Louis 61 58 .513 12
Chicago 54 69 .439 21
Pittsburgh 42 79 .347 32
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 78 43 .645 -
Los Angeles 75 46 .620 3
San Diego 67 56 .545 12
Colorado 55 66 .455 23
Arizona 41 81 .336 37½
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 7, 11 innings
Washington 8, Toronto 5
L.A. Angels 3, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2
Kansas City 3, Houston 2
Seattle 3, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2
Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Angels 13, Detroit 10
Houston 6, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Seattle 9, Texas 8, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 5
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Keller 7-12) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9), 1:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 10-7) at Baltimore (Akin 0-7), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Barnes 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 6:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 2-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-4), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 5-7) at Boston (Sale 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 10-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4), 8:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 7, San Diego 5
Washington 8, Toronto 5
N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 2, 12 innings
Atlanta 11, Miami 9
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4, 10 innings
Arizona 4, Philadelphia 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, Pittsburgh 0
Thursday’s Games
Arizona 6, Philadelphia 2
Cincinnati 6, Miami 1
Milwaukee at St. Louis, (n)
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Keller 7-12) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9), 1:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 10-7) at Baltimore (Akin 0-7), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 4-6), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Gilbert 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 9-7), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 10-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2), 9:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Moore 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 6-4), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 3:05 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.