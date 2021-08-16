All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 72 47 .605 -

Boston 69 51 .575 3½

New York 66 52 .559 5½

Toronto 63 54 .538 8

Baltimore 38 79 .325 33

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 68 50 .576 -

Cleveland 57 59 .491 10

Detroit 58 62 .483 11

Minnesota 52 66 .441 16

Kansas City 49 67 .422 18

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 70 47 .598 -

Oakland 68 50 .576 2½

Seattle 63 56 .529 8

Los Angeles 59 61 .492 12½

Texas 42 76 .356 28½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 62 56 .525 -

Philadelphia 61 57 .517 1

New York 59 58 .504 2½

Miami 51 67 .432 11

Washington 50 68 .424 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 72 47 .605 -

Cincinnati 64 55 .538 8

St. Louis 61 56 .521 10

Chicago 52 68 .433 20½

Pittsburgh 42 76 .356 29½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 76 42 .644 -

Los Angeles 72 46 .610 4

San Diego 67 53 .558 10

Colorado 52 66 .441 24

Arizona 38 81 .319 38½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 11, Detroit 0

Boston 6, Baltimore 2

St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2

Texas 7, Oakland 4

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 1

Toronto 8, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 2

Cleveland at Minnesota, (n)

Houston at Kansas City, (n)

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, (n)

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Houck 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Manoah 5-1) at Washington (Fedde 4-8), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-9) at Detroit (Mize 6-6), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 5-8) at Texas (Howard 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 1-5) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 12-3) at Chicago White Sox (López 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 6, Washington 5

Miami 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

San Diego 8, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 14, N.Y. Mets 4

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, (n)

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, (n)

San Diego at Colorado, (n)

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, (n)

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto (Manoah 5-1) at Washington (Fedde 4-8), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-2) at Miami (Alcantara 7-10), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-5) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 8-3), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-6), 6:45 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 10-9), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 8-4) at Arizona (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 8-11) at San Francisco (Webb 6-3), 8:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

