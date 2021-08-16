All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 72 47 .605 -
Boston 69 51 .575 3½
New York 66 52 .559 5½
Toronto 63 54 .538 8
Baltimore 38 79 .325 33
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 68 50 .576 -
Cleveland 57 59 .491 10
Detroit 58 62 .483 11
Minnesota 52 66 .441 16
Kansas City 49 67 .422 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 70 47 .598 -
Oakland 68 50 .576 2½
Seattle 63 56 .529 8
Los Angeles 59 61 .492 12½
Texas 42 76 .356 28½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 62 56 .525 -
Philadelphia 61 57 .517 1
New York 59 58 .504 2½
Miami 51 67 .432 11
Washington 50 68 .424 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 72 47 .605 -
Cincinnati 64 55 .538 8
St. Louis 61 56 .521 10
Chicago 52 68 .433 20½
Pittsburgh 42 76 .356 29½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 76 42 .644 -
Los Angeles 72 46 .610 4
San Diego 67 53 .558 10
Colorado 52 66 .441 24
Arizona 38 81 .319 38½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 11, Detroit 0
Boston 6, Baltimore 2
St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2
Texas 7, Oakland 4
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 3, Houston 1
Toronto 8, Seattle 3
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1
Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 2
Cleveland at Minnesota, (n)
Houston at Kansas City, (n)
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Houck 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (Manoah 5-1) at Washington (Fedde 4-8), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-9) at Detroit (Mize 6-6), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 5-8) at Texas (Howard 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 1-5) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 8-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 12-3) at Chicago White Sox (López 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 6, Washington 5
Miami 4, Chicago Cubs 1
Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2
San Francisco 5, Colorado 2
San Diego 8, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 14, N.Y. Mets 4
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, (n)
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, (n)
San Diego at Colorado, (n)
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, (n)
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto (Manoah 5-1) at Washington (Fedde 4-8), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 4-2) at Miami (Alcantara 7-10), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-5) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 8-3), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-6), 6:45 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 10-9), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 8-4) at Arizona (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 8-11) at San Francisco (Webb 6-3), 8:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.