All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 88 51 .633 -

New York 78 60 .565 9½

Boston 79 62 .560 10

Toronto 75 62 .547 12

Baltimore 44 93 .321 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 79 58 .577 -

Cleveland 68 68 .500 10½

Detroit 65 75 .464 15½

Kansas City 62 76 .449 17½

Minnesota 61 77 .442 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 80 57 .584 -

Seattle 75 63 .543 5½

Oakland 74 63 .540 6

Los Angeles 68 70 .493 12½

Texas 49 88 .358 31

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 72 64 .529 -

Philadelphia 71 66 .518 1½

New York 69 69 .500 4

Miami 57 80 .416 15½

Washington 57 80 .416 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 84 55 .604 -

Cincinnati 73 66 .525 11

St. Louis 69 67 .507 13½

Chicago 64 75 .460 20

Pittsburgh 50 89 .360 34

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 88 50 .638 -

Los Angeles 87 51 .630 1

San Diego 73 64 .533 14½

Colorado 63 75 .457 25

Arizona 45 93 .326 43

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 0

Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2

Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 11, Boston 10, 10 innings

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 2

Houston 11, Seattle 2

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 0

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2

Baltimore 7, Kansas City 3

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 12, Boston 7

Seattle at Houston, (n)

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, (n)

Texas at Arizona, (n)

L.A. Angels at San Diego, (n)

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 2-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-3), 2:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5), 5:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 5:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 8-12) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-14), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-8) at Oakland (Montas 11-9), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 12, Milwaukee 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 10, Colorado 5

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Mets at Miami, (n)

Washington at Atlanta, (n)

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, (n)

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, (n)

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, (n)

San Francisco at Colorado, (n)

Texas at Arizona, (n)

L.A. Angels at San Diego, (n)

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6) at Colorado (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 2-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-3), 2:40 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 5:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-13), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Nolin 0-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 14-7), 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Recommended For You