All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 55 36 .604 -
Tampa Bay 53 37 .589 1½
New York 46 43 .517 8
Toronto 45 42 .517 8
Baltimore 28 61 .315 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 54 35 .607 -
Cleveland 45 42 .517 8
Detroit 40 51 .440 15
Minnesota 39 50 .438 15
Kansas City 36 53 .404 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 55 36 .604 -
Oakland 52 40 .565 3½
Seattle 48 43 .527 7
Los Angeles 45 44 .506 9
Texas 35 55 .389 19½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 47 40 .540 -
Philadelphia 44 44 .500 3½
Atlanta 44 45 .494 4
Washington 42 47 .472 6
Miami 39 50 .438 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 39 .576 -
Cincinnati 48 42 .533 4
Chicago 44 46 .489 8
St. Louis 44 46 .489 8
Pittsburgh 34 56 .378 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 57 32 .640 -
Los Angeles 56 35 .615 2
San Diego 53 40 .570 6
Colorado 40 51 .440 18
Arizona 26 66 .283 32½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
AL 5, NL 2
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Rodríguez 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:08 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
AL 5, NL 2
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.