All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 55 36 .604 -

Tampa Bay 53 37 .589 1½

New York 46 43 .517 8

Toronto 45 42 .517 8

Baltimore 28 61 .315 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 54 35 .607 -

Cleveland 45 42 .517 8

Detroit 40 51 .440 15

Minnesota 39 50 .438 15

Kansas City 36 53 .404 18

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 55 36 .604 -

Oakland 52 40 .565 3½

Seattle 48 43 .527 7

Los Angeles 45 44 .506 9

Texas 35 55 .389 19½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 47 40 .540 -

Philadelphia 44 44 .500 3½

Atlanta 44 45 .494 4

Washington 42 47 .472 6

Miami 39 50 .438 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 53 39 .576 -

Cincinnati 48 42 .533 4

Chicago 44 46 .489 8

St. Louis 44 46 .489 8

Pittsburgh 34 56 .378 18

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 57 32 .640 -

Los Angeles 56 35 .615 2

San Diego 53 40 .570 6

Colorado 40 51 .440 18

Arizona 26 66 .283 32½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

AL 5, NL 2

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Rodríguez 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:08 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

AL 5, NL 2

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

