AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 68 44 .607 _
Boston 65 49 .570 4
New York 62 50 .554 6
Toronto 60 51 .541 7½
Baltimore 38 72 .345 29
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 67 46 .593 _
Cleveland 55 55 .500 10½
Detroit 54 60 .474 13½
Kansas City 48 63 .432 18
Minnesota 48 65 .425 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 66 46 .589 _
Oakland 64 48 .571 2
Seattle 59 54 .522 7½
Los Angeles 57 56 .504 9½
Texas 39 73 .348 27
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 59 53 .527 _
Atlanta 57 55 .509 2
New York 56 55 .505 2½
Washington 50 62 .446 9
Miami 47 66 .416 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 67 46 .593 _
Cincinnati 61 52 .540 6
St. Louis 56 56 .500 10½
Chicago 52 62 .456 15½
Pittsburgh 41 72 .363 26
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 71 41 .634 _
Los Angeles 67 45 .598 4
San Diego 65 49 .570 7
Colorado 51 61 .455 20
Arizona 35 78 .310 36½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 6, 11 innings
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit at Baltimore, (n)
Oakland at Cleveland, (n)
Tampa Bay at Boston, (n)
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, (n)
Colorado at Houston, (n)
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, (n)
Toronto at L.A. Angels, (n), 2nd game
Texas at Seattle, (n)
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at Houston (Valdez 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-7), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 7-10) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-10), 6:05 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 9-8) at Cleveland (Quantrill 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Eovaldi 9-7), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-8), 8:38 p.m.
Texas (Howard 0-3) at Seattle (Anderson 5-8), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oakland at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 6:15 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
San Diego 8, Miami 3
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, (n)
Cincinnati at Atlanta, (n)
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, (n), 2nd game
Colorado at Houston, (n)
Arizona at San Francisco, (n)
Miami at San Diego, (n)
Washington at N.Y. Mets, sus.
Wednesday's Games
Miami (Alcantara 6-10) at San Diego (Weathers 4-4), 3:10 p.m.
Washington (Espino 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-3), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 10-6) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-6), 6:05 p.m.
Washington (Ross 5-9) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Miley 9-4) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-2), 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-10), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at San Francisco (Gausman 10-5), 8:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 11:10 a.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.