AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 68 44 .607 _

Boston 65 49 .570 4

New York 62 50 .554 6

Toronto 60 51 .541 7½

Baltimore 38 72 .345 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 67 46 .593 _

Cleveland 55 55 .500 10½

Detroit 54 60 .474 13½

Kansas City 48 63 .432 18

Minnesota 48 65 .425 19

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 66 46 .589 _

Oakland 64 48 .571 2

Seattle 59 54 .522 7½

Los Angeles 57 56 .504 9½

Texas 39 73 .348 27

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 59 53 .527 _

Atlanta 57 55 .509 2

New York 56 55 .505 2½

Washington 50 62 .446 9

Miami 47 66 .416 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 67 46 .593 _

Cincinnati 61 52 .540 6

St. Louis 56 56 .500 10½

Chicago 52 62 .456 15½

Pittsburgh 41 72 .363 26

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 71 41 .634 _

Los Angeles 67 45 .598 4

San Diego 65 49 .570 7

Colorado 51 61 .455 20

Arizona 35 78 .310 36½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 6, 11 innings

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit at Baltimore, (n)

Oakland at Cleveland, (n)

Tampa Bay at Boston, (n)

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, (n)

Colorado at Houston, (n)

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, (n)

Toronto at L.A. Angels, (n), 2nd game

Texas at Seattle, (n)

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 12:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at Houston (Valdez 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 7-10) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-10), 6:05 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 9-8) at Cleveland (Quantrill 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Eovaldi 9-7), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-8), 8:38 p.m.

Texas (Howard 0-3) at Seattle (Anderson 5-8), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 6:15 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 8, Miami 3

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, (n)

Cincinnati at Atlanta, (n)

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, (n), 2nd game

Colorado at Houston, (n)

Arizona at San Francisco, (n)

Miami at San Diego, (n)

Washington at N.Y. Mets, sus.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at Houston (Valdez 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 6-10) at San Diego (Weathers 4-4), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-3), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 10-6) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-6), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Ross 5-9) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Miley 9-4) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-2), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-10), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at San Francisco (Gausman 10-5), 8:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 11:10 a.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

