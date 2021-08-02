All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 64 42 .604 -
Boston 63 44 .589 1½
New York 56 48 .538 7
Toronto 54 49 .524 8½
Baltimore 37 67 .356 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 62 44 .585 -
Cleveland 52 51 .505 8½
Detroit 51 57 .472 12
Kansas City 45 59 .433 16
Minnesota 44 62 .415 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 64 42 .604 -
Oakland 60 47 .561 4½
Seattle 56 50 .528 8
Los Angeles 52 53 .495 11½
Texas 38 67 .362 25½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 55 49 .529 -
Philadelphia 52 53 .495 3½
Atlanta 52 54 .491 4
Washington 49 56 .467 6½
Miami 44 61 .419 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 63 43 .594 -
Cincinnati 56 50 .528 7
St. Louis 53 52 .505 9½
Chicago 51 56 .477 12½
Pittsburgh 40 65 .381 22½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 66 39 .629 -
Los Angeles 64 43 .598 3
San Diego 61 47 .565 6½
Colorado 46 60 .434 20½
Arizona 33 73 .311 33½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 5, Kansas City 1
Detroit 6, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1
St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3
Texas 4, Seattle 3
San Francisco 5, Houston 3
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 3
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Toronto 2, 10 innings
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, (n)
Seattle at Tampa Bay, (n)
L.A. Angels at Texas, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Wells 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 6-3) at Toronto (Ryu 10-5), 6:07 p.m.
Boston (Richards 6-6) at Detroit (Peralta 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 6-6) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-4) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-1), 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1
Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 1
Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 15, Pittsburgh 4
St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3
San Francisco 5, Houston 3
San Diego 8, Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers 13, Arizona 0
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, (n)
N.Y. Mets at Miami, (n)
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, (n)
San Francisco at Arizona, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-9), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-5) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kranick 1-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-5), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 7-7) at St. Louis (Lester 3-5), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 1-6), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 7-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 5-6), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-1), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.