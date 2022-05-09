All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 20 8 .714 -

Tampa Bay 18 11 .621 2½

Toronto 17 13 .567 4

Baltimore 12 17 .414 8½

Boston 10 19 .345 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 18 11 .621 -

Chicago 14 13 .519 3

Cleveland 14 14 .500 3½

Kansas City 9 17 .346 7½

Detroit 8 20 .286 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 19 11 .633 -

Houston 18 11 .621 ½

Seattle 13 16 .448 5½

Texas 11 16 .407 6½

Oakland 11 18 .379 7½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 20 10 .667 -

Atlanta 14 16 .467 6

Miami 13 15 .464 6

Philadelphia 12 16 .429 7

Washington 10 20 .333 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 19 11 .633 -

St. Louis 16 12 .571 2

Pittsburgh 12 16 .429 6

Chicago 9 18 .333 8½

Cincinnati 6 23 .207 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 19 8 .704 -

San Diego 19 10 .655 1

Colorado 16 12 .571 3½

San Francisco 16 12 .571 3½

Arizona 15 14 .517 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0

Oakland 2, Detroit 0

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, (n)

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, (n)

Philadelphia at Seattle, (n)

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 1-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (Martinez 0-0) at Detroit (Faedo 0-0), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 3-1), 6:20 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 3-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-2) at Texas (Pérez 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-1), 8:38 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Seattle (Ray 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 5

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, (n)

Miami at Arizona, (n)

Philadelphia at Seattle, (n)

Colorado at San Francisco, (n)

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-1), 5:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-4), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 3-1), 6:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Miley 0-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Seattle (Ray 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-2), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Miami at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 2:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

