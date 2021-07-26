All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 61 39 .610 -
Tampa Bay 60 40 .600 1
New York 51 47 .520 9
Toronto 49 46 .516 9½
Baltimore 34 64 .347 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 59 40 .596 -
Cleveland 49 48 .505 9
Detroit 47 54 .465 13
Kansas City 42 55 .433 16
Minnesota 42 58 .420 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 61 39 .610 -
Oakland 56 45 .554 5½
Seattle 54 46 .540 7
Los Angeles 49 49 .500 11
Texas 35 65 .350 26
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 52 45 .536 -
Philadelphia 49 49 .500 3½
Atlanta 49 50 .495 4
Washington 45 53 .459 7½
Miami 43 57 .430 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 58 42 .580 -
Cincinnati 51 48 .515 6½
St. Louis 50 50 .500 8
Chicago 49 51 .490 9
Pittsburgh 38 61 .384 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 62 37 .626 -
Los Angeles 61 40 .604 2
San Diego 58 44 .569 5½
Colorado 43 56 .434 19
Arizona 31 70 .307 32
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Toronto at Boston, (n)
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, (n)
Detroit at Minnesota, (n)
Colorado at L.A. Angels, (n)
Houston at Seattle, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-3), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 8-5) at Boston (Richards 6-5), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Texas (Dunning 3-7), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-9), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-3), 8:38 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 7-2) at Seattle (Flexen 9-4), 9:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 5-3) at San Diego (Paddack 6-6), 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Washington at Philadelphia, (n)
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, (n), 2nd game
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, (n)
Colorado at L.A. Angels, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 5-8), 6:05 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 4-7) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-2), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Texas (Dunning 3-7), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-10), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-3), 8:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 8:45 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 5-3) at San Diego (Paddack 6-6), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.