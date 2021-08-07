All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 66 44 .600 -

Boston 64 48 .571 3

New York 61 49 .555 5

Toronto 59 49 .546 6

Baltimore 38 70 .352 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 65 46 .586 -

Cleveland 53 54 .495 10

Detroit 53 59 .473 12½

Kansas City 47 61 .435 16½

Minnesota 47 63 .427 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 65 45 .591 - Oakland 63 48 .568 2½

Seattle 58 54 .518 8

Los Angeles 56 54 .509 9

Texas 39 72 .351 26½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 58 53 .523 -

Atlanta 56 54 .509 1½

New York 56 54 .509 1½

Washington 49 61 .445 8½

Miami 47 63 .427 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 66 44 .600 -

Cincinnati 59 51 .536 7

St. Louis 54 55 .495 11½

Chicago 52 60 .464 15

Pittsburgh 41 69 .373 25

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 69 41 .627 -

Los Angeles 65 45 .591 4

San Diego 62 49 .559 7½

Colorado 49 61 .445 20

Arizona 35 76 .315 34½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Toronto 12, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6

St. Louis 4, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 2, 11 innings

Minnesota 5, Houston 4, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Texas 1, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Toronto 1, Boston 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Oakland 12, Texas 3

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, (n)

Boston at Toronto, (n)

Detroit at Cleveland, (n)

Minnesota at Houston, (n)

Kansas City at St. Louis, (n)

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Sunday’s Games

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-3) at Baltimore (López 3-12), 12:05 p.m.

Boston (Richards 6-7) at Toronto (Ryu 11-5), 12:07 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-4), 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 9-2), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 3-5) at St. Louis (Lester 3-6), 1:15 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 5-8) at Oakland (Kaprielian 5-4), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-2), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 8-6) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-8), 6:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, Washington 4

St. Louis 4, Kansas City 2

Milwaukee 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

Colorado 14, Miami 2

Arizona 8, San Diego 5

L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, (n)

San Francisco at Milwaukee, (n)

Kansas City at St. Louis, (n)

Washington at Atlanta, (n)

Miami at Colorado, (n)

Arizona at San Diego, (n)

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-6), 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 12:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-10) at Atlanta (Fried 8-7), 12:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 7-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-5), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 3-5) at St. Louis (Lester 3-6), 1:15 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 2-6), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-6) at San Diego (Snell 5-4), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-2), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 8-6) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-8), 6:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

