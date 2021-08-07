All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 66 44 .600 -
Boston 64 48 .571 3
New York 61 49 .555 5
Toronto 59 49 .546 6
Baltimore 38 70 .352 27
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 65 46 .586 -
Cleveland 53 54 .495 10
Detroit 53 59 .473 12½
Kansas City 47 61 .435 16½
Minnesota 47 63 .427 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 65 45 .591 - Oakland 63 48 .568 2½
Seattle 58 54 .518 8
Los Angeles 56 54 .509 9
Texas 39 72 .351 26½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 58 53 .523 -
Atlanta 56 54 .509 1½
New York 56 54 .509 1½
Washington 49 61 .445 8½
Miami 47 63 .427 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 66 44 .600 -
Cincinnati 59 51 .536 7
St. Louis 54 55 .495 11½
Chicago 52 60 .464 15
Pittsburgh 41 69 .373 25
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 69 41 .627 -
Los Angeles 65 45 .591 4
San Diego 62 49 .559 7½
Colorado 49 61 .445 20
Arizona 35 76 .315 34½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings
Cleveland 6, Detroit 1
Toronto 12, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6
St. Louis 4, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 2, 11 innings
Minnesota 5, Houston 4, 11 innings
Oakland 4, Texas 1, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4
Toronto 1, Boston 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Oakland 12, Texas 3
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, (n)
Boston at Toronto, (n)
Detroit at Cleveland, (n)
Minnesota at Houston, (n)
Kansas City at St. Louis, (n)
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Sunday’s Games
Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-3) at Baltimore (López 3-12), 12:05 p.m.
Boston (Richards 6-7) at Toronto (Ryu 11-5), 12:07 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-4), 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 9-2), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 3-5) at St. Louis (Lester 3-6), 1:15 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 5-8) at Oakland (Kaprielian 5-4), 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-2), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 8-6) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-8), 6:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings
Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 8, Washington 4
St. Louis 4, Kansas City 2
Milwaukee 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings
Colorado 14, Miami 2
Arizona 8, San Diego 5
L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, (n)
San Francisco at Milwaukee, (n)
Kansas City at St. Louis, (n)
Washington at Atlanta, (n)
Miami at Colorado, (n)
Arizona at San Diego, (n)
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-6), 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 12:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 6-10) at Atlanta (Fried 8-7), 12:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 7-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-5), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 3-5) at St. Louis (Lester 3-6), 1:15 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 2-6), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 6-6) at San Diego (Snell 5-4), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-2), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 8-6) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-8), 6:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.