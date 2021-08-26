All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 79 48 .622 -

New York 74 52 .587 4½

Boston 72 56 .563 7½

Toronto 66 60 .524 12½

Baltimore 40 86 .317 38½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 74 55 .574 -

Cleveland 62 62 .500 9½

Detroit 61 67 .477 12½

Kansas City 56 70 .444 16½

Minnesota 55 71 .437 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 75 52 .591 -

Oakland 70 57 .551 5

Seattle 69 58 .543 6

Los Angeles 63 66 .488 13

Texas 44 82 .349 30½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 68 58 .540 -

Philadelphia 63 63 .500 5

New York 61 65 .484 7

Washington 54 71 .432 13½

Miami 52 75 .409 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 78 50 .609 -

Cincinnati 70 59 .543 8½

St. Louis 64 61 .512 12½

Chicago 56 73 .434 22½

Pittsburgh 46 81 .362 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 82 44 .651 -

Los Angeles 80 47 .630 2½

San Diego 68 60 .531 15

Colorado 58 69 .457 24½

Arizona 43 85 .336 40

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 13, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Toronto 7

Minnesota at Boston, (n)

Texas at Cleveland, (n)

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, (n)

Kansas City at Seattle, (n)

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-13), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 9-7) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 10-7) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 6-6) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Minnesota (Albers 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-8) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-6) at Oakland (Manaea 8-8), 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 1

Arizona at Philadelphia, (n)

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, (n)

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, (n)

Washington at Miami, (n)

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, (n)

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Widener 2-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-7), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Happ 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 10-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-5), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-5), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 6:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

