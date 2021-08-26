All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 79 48 .622 -
New York 74 52 .587 4½
Boston 72 56 .563 7½
Toronto 66 60 .524 12½
Baltimore 40 86 .317 38½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 74 55 .574 -
Cleveland 62 62 .500 9½
Detroit 61 67 .477 12½
Kansas City 56 70 .444 16½
Minnesota 55 71 .437 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 75 52 .591 -
Oakland 70 57 .551 5
Seattle 69 58 .543 6
Los Angeles 63 66 .488 13
Texas 44 82 .349 30½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 68 58 .540 -
Philadelphia 63 63 .500 5
New York 61 65 .484 7
Washington 54 71 .432 13½
Miami 52 75 .409 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 78 50 .609 -
Cincinnati 70 59 .543 8½
St. Louis 64 61 .512 12½
Chicago 56 73 .434 22½
Pittsburgh 46 81 .362 31½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 82 44 .651 -
Los Angeles 80 47 .630 2½
San Diego 68 60 .531 15
Colorado 58 69 .457 24½
Arizona 43 85 .336 40
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 13, L.A. Angels 1
Chicago White Sox 10, Toronto 7
Minnesota at Boston, (n)
Texas at Cleveland, (n)
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, (n)
Kansas City at Seattle, (n)
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-13), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 9-7) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 10-7) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 6-6) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Minnesota (Albers 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-8) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-6) at Oakland (Manaea 8-8), 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 1
Arizona at Philadelphia, (n)
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, (n)
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, (n)
Washington at Miami, (n)
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, (n)
Friday’s Games
Arizona (Widener 2-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-7), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Happ 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 10-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-5), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Espino 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-5), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 6:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Minnesota (Albers 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-8) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:38 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.