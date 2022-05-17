All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 27 9 .750 -

Tampa Bay 22 15 .595 5½

Toronto 20 17 .541 7½

Boston 14 21 .400 12½

Baltimore 14 23 .378 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 21 15 .583 -

Chicago 18 18 .500 3

Cleveland 16 18 .471 4

Kansas City 13 22 .371 7½

Detroit 13 24 .351 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 23 13 .639 -

Los Angeles 24 14 .632 -

Texas 15 19 .441 7

Seattle 16 21 .432 7½

Oakland 15 23 .395 9

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 24 13 .649 -

Miami 17 19 .472 6½

Philadelphia 17 19 .472 6½

Atlanta 16 20 .444 7½

Washington 12 26 .316 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 23 13 .639 -

St. Louis 19 16 .543 3½

Pittsburgh 15 20 .429 7½

Chicago 14 20 .412 8

Cincinnati 10 26 .278 13

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 23 12 .657 -

San Diego 23 13 .639 ½

San Francisco 21 14 .600 2

Arizona 18 19 .486 6

Colorado 17 18 .486 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2

Boston 6, Houston 3

Toronto 6, Seattle 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Oakland 1

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0, 1st game

Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 1

Toronto 3, Seattle 0

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4

Houston at Boston, (n)

L.A. Angels at Texas, (n)

Minnesota at Oakland, (n)

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-6), 2:37 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 5:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-4), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-3), 6:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-2), 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 11:35 a.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 0

San Francisco 7, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 1, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 6, 1st game

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

San Diego 3, Philadelphia 0

Miami 5, Washington 1

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, (n), 2nd game

Atlanta at Milwaukee, (n)

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, (n)

San Francisco at Colorado, (n)

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, (n), 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 4-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2), 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-4), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 5:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-3) at Miami (López 4-1), 5:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 5:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Hicks 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-4), 6:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

