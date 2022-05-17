All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 27 9 .750 -
Tampa Bay 22 15 .595 5½
Toronto 20 17 .541 7½
Boston 14 21 .400 12½
Baltimore 14 23 .378 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 21 15 .583 -
Chicago 18 18 .500 3
Cleveland 16 18 .471 4
Kansas City 13 22 .371 7½
Detroit 13 24 .351 8½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 23 13 .639 -
Los Angeles 24 14 .632 -
Texas 15 19 .441 7
Seattle 16 21 .432 7½
Oakland 15 23 .395 9
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 24 13 .649 -
Miami 17 19 .472 6½
Philadelphia 17 19 .472 6½
Atlanta 16 20 .444 7½
Washington 12 26 .316 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 23 13 .639 -
St. Louis 19 16 .543 3½
Pittsburgh 15 20 .429 7½
Chicago 14 20 .412 8
Cincinnati 10 26 .278 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 23 12 .657 -
San Diego 23 13 .639 ½
San Francisco 21 14 .600 2
Arizona 18 19 .486 6
Colorado 17 18 .486 6
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2
Boston 6, Houston 3
Toronto 6, Seattle 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Minnesota 3, Oakland 1
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0, 1st game
Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 1
Toronto 3, Seattle 0
Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4
Houston at Boston, (n)
L.A. Angels at Texas, (n)
Minnesota at Oakland, (n)
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-6), 2:37 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 5:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 3-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-4), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-3), 6:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-2), 6:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 11:35 a.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Miami 8, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 0
San Francisco 7, Colorado 6
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 1, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 6, 1st game
Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
San Diego 3, Philadelphia 0
Miami 5, Washington 1
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, (n), 2nd game
Atlanta at Milwaukee, (n)
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, (n)
San Francisco at Colorado, (n)
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, (n), 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Fried 4-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2), 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-4), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 5:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 4-3) at Miami (López 4-1), 5:40 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 5:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Hicks 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-4), 6:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.