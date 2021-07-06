All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 54 32 .628 -

Tampa Bay 49 36 .576 4½

Toronto 43 40 .518 9½

New York 42 41 .506 10½

Baltimore 28 57 .329 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 49 35 .583 -

Cleveland 42 40 .512 6

Detroit 39 46 .459 10½

Minnesota 35 48 .422 13½

Kansas City 35 49 .417 14

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 52 33 .612 -

Oakland 49 37 .570 3½

Seattle 45 40 .529 7

Los Angeles 42 42 .500 9½

Texas 33 52 .388 19

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 44 37 .543 -

Washington 41 42 .494 4

Atlanta 41 43 .488 4½

Philadelphia 40 42 .488 4½

Miami 36 47 .434 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 51 35 .593 -

Cincinnati 44 40 .524 6

Chicago 42 43 .494 8½

St. Louis 42 44 .488 9

Pittsburgh 31 53 .369 19

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 53 31 .631 -

Los Angeles 53 32 .624 ½

San Diego 50 37 .575 4½

Colorado 37 48 .435 16½

Arizona 23 63 .267 31

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8

Detroit 7, Texas 3

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2

Boston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

Detroit at Texas, (n)

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, (n)

Cincinnati at Kansas City, (n)

Oakland at Houston, (n)

Boston at L.A. Angels, (n)

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, (n)

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Hentges 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 11:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 8-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 3-4), 12:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 5-5) at Texas (Gibson 6-0), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 2:10 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Rodríguez 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 3:07 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 7-5) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-9), 6:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 6-5) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-3), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 2

Miami 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2

Philadelphia 13, Chicago Cubs 3

Washington 7, San Diego 5

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, (n)

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, (n)

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, (n)

Cincinnati at Kansas City, (n)

Colorado at Arizona, (n)

St. Louis at San Francisco, (n)

Washington at San Diego, (n)

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Smyly 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-5), 11:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-3) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-7) at Arizona (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-4) at San Francisco (Wood 7-3), 8:45 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-7) at San Diego (Paddack 4-5), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 11:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

