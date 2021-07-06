All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 54 32 .628 -
Tampa Bay 49 36 .576 4½
Toronto 43 40 .518 9½
New York 42 41 .506 10½
Baltimore 28 57 .329 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 49 35 .583 -
Cleveland 42 40 .512 6
Detroit 39 46 .459 10½
Minnesota 35 48 .422 13½
Kansas City 35 49 .417 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 52 33 .612 -
Oakland 49 37 .570 3½
Seattle 45 40 .529 7
Los Angeles 42 42 .500 9½
Texas 33 52 .388 19
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 44 37 .543 -
Washington 41 42 .494 4
Atlanta 41 43 .488 4½
Philadelphia 40 42 .488 4½
Miami 36 47 .434 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 51 35 .593 -
Cincinnati 44 40 .524 6
Chicago 42 43 .494 8½
St. Louis 42 44 .488 9
Pittsburgh 31 53 .369 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 53 31 .631 -
Los Angeles 53 32 .624 ½
San Diego 50 37 .575 4½
Colorado 37 48 .435 16½
Arizona 23 63 .267 31
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 5
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8
Detroit 7, Texas 3
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2
Boston 5, L.A. Angels 4
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 7, Toronto 5
Detroit at Texas, (n)
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, (n)
Cincinnati at Kansas City, (n)
Oakland at Houston, (n)
Boston at L.A. Angels, (n)
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, (n)
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland (Hentges 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 11:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 8-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 3-4), 12:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 5-5) at Texas (Gibson 6-0), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 2:10 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Rodríguez 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 3:07 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 7-5) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-9), 6:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 6-5) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-3), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 2
Miami 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2
Philadelphia 13, Chicago Cubs 3
Washington 7, San Diego 5
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, (n)
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, (n)
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, (n)
Cincinnati at Kansas City, (n)
Colorado at Arizona, (n)
St. Louis at San Francisco, (n)
Washington at San Diego, (n)
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Smyly 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-5), 11:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-3) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-7) at Arizona (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-4) at San Francisco (Wood 7-3), 8:45 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-7) at San Diego (Paddack 4-5), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 11:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.