All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 13 6 .684 _
Toronto 13 7 .650 ½
Tampa Bay 11 8 .579 2
Boston 8 12 .400 5½
Baltimore 6 13 .316 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 11 8 .579 _
Kansas City 7 10 .412 3
Chicago 7 11 .389 3½
Cleveland 7 12 .368 4
Detroit 6 12 .333 4½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 13 7 .650 _
Seattle 11 8 .579 1½
Houston 10 9 .526 2½
Oakland 10 9 .526 2½
Texas 6 13 .316 6½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 14 6 .700 _
Miami 10 8 .556 3
Philadelphia 10 10 .500 4
Atlanta 8 11 .421 5½
Washington 6 15 .286 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 13 7 .650 _
St. Louis 10 7 .588 1½
Chicago 8 10 .444 4
Pittsburgh 8 11 .421 4½
Cincinnati 3 16 .158 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 13 6 .684 _
Los Angeles 12 6 .667 ½
San Diego 13 7 .650 ½
Colorado 10 9 .526 3
Arizona 8 11 .421 5
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3
Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 5, Detroit 0
Boston 7, Toronto 1
Houston 4, Texas 3
Oakland 1, San Francisco 0
L.A. Angels 9, Cleveland 5
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1
Minnesota 7, Detroit 1
Houston 3, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 5
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings
Toronto 1, Boston 0
L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1
Friday's Games
Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 5:40 p.m.
Boston (Hill 0-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 6:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 5
Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 7, Colorado 3
San Diego 8, Cincinnati 5
Miami 2, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 3, 10 innings
Oakland 1, San Francisco 0
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 3, Washington 2
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5
Philadelphia 7, Colorado 1
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, (n)
Arizona at St. Louis, (n)
Friday's Games
San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-2), 5:35 p.m.
Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 5:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-0), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-0), 9:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.