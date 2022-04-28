All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 13 6 .684 _

Toronto 13 7 .650 ½

Tampa Bay 11 8 .579 2

Boston 8 12 .400 5½

Baltimore 6 13 .316 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 11 8 .579 _

Kansas City 7 10 .412 3

Chicago 7 11 .389 3½

Cleveland 7 12 .368 4

Detroit 6 12 .333 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 13 7 .650 _

Seattle 11 8 .579 1½

Houston 10 9 .526 2½

Oakland 10 9 .526 2½

Texas 6 13 .316 6½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 14 6 .700 _

Miami 10 8 .556 3

Philadelphia 10 10 .500 4

Atlanta 8 11 .421 5½

Washington 6 15 .286 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 13 7 .650 _

St. Louis 10 7 .588 1½

Chicago 8 10 .444 4

Pittsburgh 8 11 .421 4½

Cincinnati 3 16 .158 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 13 6 .684 _

Los Angeles 12 6 .667 ½

San Diego 13 7 .650 ½

Colorado 10 9 .526 3

Arizona 8 11 .421 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 5, Detroit 0

Boston 7, Toronto 1

Houston 4, Texas 3

Oakland 1, San Francisco 0

L.A. Angels 9, Cleveland 5

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 1

Houston 3, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 5

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Toronto 1, Boston 0

L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1

Friday's Games

Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 5:40 p.m.

Boston (Hill 0-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 5

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 3

San Diego 8, Cincinnati 5

Miami 2, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

Oakland 1, San Francisco 0

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 3, Washington 2

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, (n)

Arizona at St. Louis, (n)

Friday's Games

San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-2), 5:35 p.m.

Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-0), 9:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Recommended For You