AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 88 52 .629 -
Boston 80 62 .563 9
New York 78 61 .561 9½
Toronto 76 62 .551 11
Baltimore 45 94 .324 42½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 80 60 .571 -
Cleveland 69 69 .500 10
Detroit 66 75 .468 14½
Kansas City 63 77 .450 17
Minnesota 62 78 .443 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 81 58 .583 -
Oakland 76 64 .543 5½
Seattle 76 64 .543 5½
Los Angeles 69 71 .493 12½
Texas 51 88 .367 30
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 73 65 .529 -
Philadelphia 71 69 .507 3
New York 70 71 .496 4½
Miami 59 81 .421 15
Washington 58 81 .417 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 86 55 .610 -
Cincinnati 74 67 .525 12
St. Louis 71 68 .511 14
Chicago 65 76 .461 21
Pittsburgh 50 90 .357 35½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 90 50 .643 -
Los Angeles 88 53 .624 2½
San Diego 74 65 .532 15½
Colorado 64 77 .454 26½
Arizona 45 95 .321 45
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, (n)
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Ray 11-5) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Detroit (Boyd 3-8), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 11-5), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 4-4) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-1) at Houston (Valdez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-2), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 3:35 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Colorado 4, Philadelphia 3
Washington at Atlanta, (n)
Friday’s Games
San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 1:20 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 5:35 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 11-10) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 7-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-5), 6:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at St. Louis (Lester 5-6), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 9:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 10-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.