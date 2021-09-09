All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 88 52 .629 -

Boston 80 62 .563 9

New York 78 61 .561 9½

Toronto 76 62 .551 11

Baltimore 45 94 .324 42½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 80 60 .571 -

Cleveland 69 69 .500 10

Detroit 66 75 .468 14½

Kansas City 63 77 .450 17

Minnesota 62 78 .443 18

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 81 58 .583 -

Oakland 76 64 .543 5½

Seattle 76 64 .543 5½

Los Angeles 69 71 .493 12½

Texas 51 88 .367 30

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 73 65 .529 -

Philadelphia 71 69 .507 3

New York 70 71 .496 4½

Miami 59 81 .421 15

Washington 58 81 .417 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 86 55 .610 -

Cincinnati 74 67 .525 12

St. Louis 71 68 .511 14

Chicago 65 76 .461 21

Pittsburgh 50 90 .357 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 90 50 .643 -

Los Angeles 88 53 .624 2½

San Diego 74 65 .532 15½

Colorado 64 77 .454 26½

Arizona 45 95 .321 45

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, (n)

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Ray 11-5) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Detroit (Boyd 3-8), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-4) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-1) at Houston (Valdez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 3:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 3

Washington at Atlanta, (n)

Friday’s Games

San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 1:20 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 5:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 11-10) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 7-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-5), 6:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at St. Louis (Lester 5-6), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 10-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

