All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 93 58 .616 -
Boston 86 65 .570 7
Toronto 84 66 .560 8½
New York 85 67 .559 8½
Baltimore 48 102 .320 44½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 85 66 .563 -
Cleveland 74 76 .493 10½
Detroit 74 78 .487 11½
Kansas City 69 83 .454 16½
Minnesota 65 85 .433 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 89 61 .593 -
Oakland 82 68 .547 7
Seattle 81 69 .540 8
Los Angeles 72 78 .480 17
Texas 55 96 .364 34½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 78 70 .527 -
Philadelphia 76 74 .507 3
New York 73 77 .487 6
Miami 64 87 .424 15½
Washington 62 89 .411 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 91 59 .607 -
St. Louis 80 69 .537 10½
Cincinnati 78 74 .513 14
Chicago 67 83 .447 24
Pittsburgh 57 94 .377 34½
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 97 53 .647 -
z-Los Angeles 96 54 .640 1
San Diego 76 73 .510 20½
Colorado 70 79 .470 26½
Arizona 48 102 .320 49
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4
Seattle 4, Oakland 2
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 0
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 1
Baltimore at Philadelphia, (n)
N.Y. Mets at Boston, (n)
Toronto at Tampa Bay, (n)
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, (n)
Houston at L.A. Angels, (n)
Seattle at Oakland, (n)
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (López 3-3) at Detroit (Mize 7-8), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 13-9) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 6-2) at Cleveland (Allen 1-7), 5:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 6:05 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-10) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1), 8:38 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 12-6) at Oakland (Irvin 10-13), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Seattle at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2
Miami 8, Washington 7, 10 innings
Atlanta 11, Arizona 4
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 7, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2
Baltimore at Philadelphia, (n)
N.Y. Mets at Boston, (n)
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, (n)
St. Louis at Milwaukee, (n)
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, (n)
Atlanta at Arizona, (n)
San Francisco at San Diego, (n)
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 11:35 a.m.
Washington (Gray 0-2) at Miami (Hernandez 1-2), 5:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-10) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 1-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-8), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4) at Colorado (Márquez 12-10), 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-10), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.