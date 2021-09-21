All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 93 58 .616 -

Boston 86 65 .570 7

Toronto 84 66 .560 8½

New York 85 67 .559 8½

Baltimore 48 102 .320 44½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 85 66 .563 -

Cleveland 74 76 .493 10½

Detroit 74 78 .487 11½

Kansas City 69 83 .454 16½

Minnesota 65 85 .433 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 89 61 .593 -

Oakland 82 68 .547 7

Seattle 81 69 .540 8

Los Angeles 72 78 .480 17

Texas 55 96 .364 34½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 78 70 .527 -

Philadelphia 76 74 .507 3

New York 73 77 .487 6

Miami 64 87 .424 15½

Washington 62 89 .411 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

z-Milwaukee 91 59 .607 -

St. Louis 80 69 .537 10½

Cincinnati 78 74 .513 14

Chicago 67 83 .447 24

Pittsburgh 57 94 .377 34½

West Division

W L Pct GB

z-San Francisco 97 53 .647 -

z-Los Angeles 96 54 .640 1

San Diego 76 73 .510 20½

Colorado 70 79 .470 26½

Arizona 48 102 .320 49

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 0

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 1

Baltimore at Philadelphia, (n)

N.Y. Mets at Boston, (n)

Toronto at Tampa Bay, (n)

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, (n)

Houston at L.A. Angels, (n)

Seattle at Oakland, (n)

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (López 3-3) at Detroit (Mize 7-8), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 13-9) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 6-2) at Cleveland (Allen 1-7), 5:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 6:05 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-10) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1), 8:38 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 12-6) at Oakland (Irvin 10-13), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Seattle at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

Miami 8, Washington 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 11, Arizona 4

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 7, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2

Baltimore at Philadelphia, (n)

N.Y. Mets at Boston, (n)

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, (n)

St. Louis at Milwaukee, (n)

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, (n)

Atlanta at Arizona, (n)

San Francisco at San Diego, (n)

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 11:35 a.m.

Washington (Gray 0-2) at Miami (Hernandez 1-2), 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-10) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-8), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4) at Colorado (Márquez 12-10), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-10), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Recommended For You