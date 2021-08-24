All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEGAUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 78 48 .619 -
New York 73 52 .584 4½
Boston 71 55 .563 7
Toronto 65 58 .528 11½
Baltimore 38 85 .309 38½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 72 54 .571 -
Cleveland 61 61 .500 9
Detroit 60 66 .476 12
Kansas City 56 68 .452 15
Minnesota 54 70 .435 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 52 .584 -
Oakland 70 57 .551 4
Seattle 69 58 .543 5
Los Angeles 62 64 .492 11½
Texas 43 81 .347 29½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 68 57 .544 -
Philadelphia 63 62 .504 5
New York 61 63 .492 6½
Washington 53 70 .431 14
Miami 51 74 .408 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 76 49 .608 -
Cincinnati 69 57 .548 7½
St. Louis 63 60 .512 12
Chicago 55 72 .433 22
Pittsburgh 46 80 .365 30½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 80 44 .645 -
Los Angeles 78 47 .624 2½
San Diego 68 58 .540 13
Colorado 57 68 .456 23½
Arizona 42 85 .331 39½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Boston 8, Texas 4, 11 innings
Toronto 2, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1
Kansas City 7, Houston 1
Seattle 5, Oakland 3
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 5, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, (n)
Chicago White Sox at Toronto,(n)
Minnesota at Boston, (n)
Texas at Cleveland, (n)
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, (n)
Detroit at St. Louis, (n)
Kansas City at Houston, (n)
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 8-11) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 12:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 8-11) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-8), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-6), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Latz 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 7-4), 6:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2
Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, (n)
Washington at Miami, (n)
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, (n)
Detroit at St. Louis, (n)
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, (n)
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, (n)
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 8-11) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 12:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10), 1:20 p.m., 1st game
Colorado (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 5:30 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Gilbert 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-8), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-8), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-1) at Miami (Cabrera 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 7-12) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2) at San Diego (Snell 6-5), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.