AMERICAN LEGAUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 78 48 .619 -

New York 73 52 .584 4½

Boston 71 55 .563 7

Toronto 65 58 .528 11½

Baltimore 38 85 .309 38½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 72 54 .571 -

Cleveland 61 61 .500 9

Detroit 60 66 .476 12

Kansas City 56 68 .452 15

Minnesota 54 70 .435 17

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 73 52 .584 -

Oakland 70 57 .551 4

Seattle 69 58 .543 5

Los Angeles 62 64 .492 11½

Texas 43 81 .347 29½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 68 57 .544 -

Philadelphia 63 62 .504 5

New York 61 63 .492 6½

Washington 53 70 .431 14

Miami 51 74 .408 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 76 49 .608 -

Cincinnati 69 57 .548 7½

St. Louis 63 60 .512 12

Chicago 55 72 .433 22

Pittsburgh 46 80 .365 30½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 80 44 .645 -

Los Angeles 78 47 .624 2½

San Diego 68 58 .540 13

Colorado 57 68 .456 23½

Arizona 42 85 .331 39½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 8, Texas 4, 11 innings

Toronto 2, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1

Kansas City 7, Houston 1

Seattle 5, Oakland 3

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 5, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, (n)

Chicago White Sox at Toronto,(n)

Minnesota at Boston, (n)

Texas at Cleveland, (n)

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, (n)

Detroit at St. Louis, (n)

Kansas City at Houston, (n)

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 8-11) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 12:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 8-11) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-8), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-6), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Latz 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 7-4), 6:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2

Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, (n)

Washington at Miami, (n)

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, (n)

Detroit at St. Louis, (n)

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, (n)

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, (n)

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 8-11) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 12:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10), 1:20 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 5:30 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Gilbert 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-8), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-8), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-1) at Miami (Cabrera 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 7-12) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2) at San Diego (Snell 6-5), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

