All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 70 45 .609 -

Boston 66 51 .564 5

New York 63 51 .553 6½

Toronto 62 51 .549 7

Baltimore 38 75 .336 31

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 67 48 .583 -

Detroit 57 60 .487 11

Cleveland 55 58 .487 11

Minnesota 50 65 .435 17

Kansas City 49 64 .434 17

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 68 46 .596 -

Oakland 67 48 .583 1½

Seattle 61 55 .526 8

Los Angeles 57 58 .496 11½

Texas 40 75 .348 28½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 60 55 .522 -

New York 59 55 .518 ½

Atlanta 59 56 .513 1

Washington 50 65 .435 10

Miami 48 67 .417 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 70 46 .603 -

Cincinnati 62 54 .534 8

St. Louis 58 56 .509 11

Chicago 52 65 .444 18½

Pittsburgh 41 74 .357 28½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 73 41 .640 -

Los Angeles 69 46 .600 4½

San Diego 66 50 .569 8

Colorado 51 63 .447 22

Arizona 35 80 .304 38½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 5, Colorado 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 2

Detroit 5, Baltimore 2

Oakland 6, Cleveland 3

Boston 20, Tampa Bay 8

Toronto 10, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 2, Texas 1

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 17, Cleveland 0

Seattle 3, Texas 1

Detroit 6, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, (n)

Toronto at L.A. Angels, (n)

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Watkins 2-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 6-4) at Detroit (Alexander 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 8-10) at Texas (Dunning 5-7), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at Kansas City (Minor 8-10), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5), 8:38 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 9-5) at Seattle (Flexen 10-5), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 5, Colorado 1

Miami 7, San Diego 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 7, 1st game

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 10, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 6, 11 innings

San Francisco 7, Arizona 2

Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 6

Philadelphia 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 17, Chicago Cubs 4

Cincinnati 12, Atlanta 3

San Diego at Arizona, (n)

Colorado at San Francisco, (n)

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 10-4) at Washington (Gray 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 9-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-9), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-12) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Swt. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at Kansas City (Minor 8-10), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 6-4) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-7), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 9-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-5), 8:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.

Recommended For You