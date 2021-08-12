All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 70 45 .609 -
Boston 66 51 .564 5
New York 63 51 .553 6½
Toronto 62 51 .549 7
Baltimore 38 75 .336 31
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 67 48 .583 -
Detroit 57 60 .487 11
Cleveland 55 58 .487 11
Minnesota 50 65 .435 17
Kansas City 49 64 .434 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 68 46 .596 -
Oakland 67 48 .583 1½
Seattle 61 55 .526 8
Los Angeles 57 58 .496 11½
Texas 40 75 .348 28½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 60 55 .522 -
New York 59 55 .518 ½
Atlanta 59 56 .513 1
Washington 50 65 .435 10
Miami 48 67 .417 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 70 46 .603 -
Cincinnati 62 54 .534 8
St. Louis 58 56 .509 11
Chicago 52 65 .444 18½
Pittsburgh 41 74 .357 28½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 73 41 .640 -
Los Angeles 69 46 .600 4½
San Diego 66 50 .569 8
Colorado 51 63 .447 22
Arizona 35 80 .304 38½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Houston 5, Colorado 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 2
Detroit 5, Baltimore 2
Oakland 6, Cleveland 3
Boston 20, Tampa Bay 8
Toronto 10, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 2, Texas 1
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 17, Cleveland 0
Seattle 3, Texas 1
Detroit 6, Baltimore 4
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 1
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, (n)
Toronto at L.A. Angels, (n)
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Watkins 2-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 6-4) at Detroit (Alexander 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 8-10) at Texas (Dunning 5-7), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at Kansas City (Minor 8-10), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5), 8:38 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 9-5) at Seattle (Flexen 10-5), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Houston 5, Colorado 1
Miami 7, San Diego 0
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 7, 1st game
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 10, Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 6, 11 innings
San Francisco 7, Arizona 2
Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 6
Philadelphia 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 17, Chicago Cubs 4
Cincinnati 12, Atlanta 3
San Diego at Arizona, (n)
Colorado at San Francisco, (n)
Friday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 10-4) at Washington (Gray 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 9-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-9), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-12) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Swt. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at Kansas City (Minor 8-10), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 6-4) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-7), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 9-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-5), 8:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.