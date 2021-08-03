All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEGAUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 64 43 .598 -

Boston 63 44 .589 1

New York 57 49 .538 6½

Toronto 55 49 .529 7½

Baltimore 38 68 .358 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 62 44 .585 -

Cleveland 52 52 .500 9

Detroit 51 57 .472 12

Kansas City 45 59 .433 16

Minnesota 44 62 .415 18

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 64 42 .604 -

Oakland 60 47 .561 4½

Seattle 57 50 .533 7½

Los Angeles 52 54 .491 12

Texas 39 67 .368 25

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 55 51 .519 -

Philadelphia 54 53 .505 1½

Atlanta 52 54 .491 3

Washington 49 58 .458 6½

Miami 46 61 .430 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 64 43 .598 -

Cincinnati 56 50 .528 7½

St. Louis 53 52 .505 10

Chicago 51 56 .477 13

Pittsburgh 40 66 .377 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 67 39 .632 -

Los Angeles 64 43 .598 3½

San Diego 61 47 .565 7

Colorado 46 60 .434 21

Arizona 33 74 .308 34½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 2

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 1

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 7, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 13, Baltimore 1

Boston at Detroit, (n)

Minnesota at Cincinnati, (n)

Seattle at Tampa Bay, (n)

L.A. Angels at Texas, (n)

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, (n)

San Diego at Oakland, (n)

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Barnes 0-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-10), 11:35 a.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 8-5), 12:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 7-7) at Oakland (Montas 9-8), 2:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 6-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-6) at Toronto (Matz 8-6), 6:07 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 7-6) at Detroit (Mize 6-5), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-1) at Texas (Allard 2-9), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 8-4), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Philadelphia 7, Washington 5

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 2

San Francisco 11, Arizona 8, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 4

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Minnesota at Cincinnati, (n)

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, (n)

Atlanta at St. Louis, (n)

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, (n)

San Diego at Oakland, (n)

San Francisco at Arizona, (n)

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Barnes 0-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-10), 11:35 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 8-3), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 7-7) at Oakland (Montas 9-8), 2:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 2-4) at Washington (Espino 3-2), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0) at Miami (Thompson 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at St. Louis (Happ 5-6), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-4) at Colorado (Gray 7-6), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 8-4), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 9-5) at Arizona (Gallen 1-5), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 11:10 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

