All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEGAUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 64 43 .598 -
Boston 63 44 .589 1
New York 57 49 .538 6½
Toronto 55 49 .529 7½
Baltimore 38 68 .358 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 62 44 .585 -
Cleveland 52 52 .500 9
Detroit 51 57 .472 12
Kansas City 45 59 .433 16
Minnesota 44 62 .415 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 64 42 .604 -
Oakland 60 47 .561 4½
Seattle 57 50 .533 7½
Los Angeles 52 54 .491 12
Texas 39 67 .368 25
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 55 51 .519 -
Philadelphia 54 53 .505 1½
Atlanta 52 54 .491 3
Washington 49 58 .458 6½
Miami 46 61 .430 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 64 43 .598 -
Cincinnati 56 50 .528 7½
St. Louis 53 52 .505 10
Chicago 51 56 .477 13
Pittsburgh 40 66 .377 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 67 39 .632 -
Los Angeles 64 43 .598 3½
San Diego 61 47 .565 7
Colorado 46 60 .434 21
Arizona 33 74 .308 34½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Toronto 2, 10 innings
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 2
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 1
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 7, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 13, Baltimore 1
Boston at Detroit, (n)
Minnesota at Cincinnati, (n)
Seattle at Tampa Bay, (n)
L.A. Angels at Texas, (n)
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, (n)
San Diego at Oakland, (n)
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota (Barnes 0-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-10), 11:35 a.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 8-5), 12:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 7-7) at Oakland (Montas 9-8), 2:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 6-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-6) at Toronto (Matz 8-6), 6:07 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 7-6) at Detroit (Mize 6-5), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-1) at Texas (Allard 2-9), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 8-4), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Philadelphia 7, Washington 5
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 2
San Francisco 11, Arizona 8, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Washington 4
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Minnesota at Cincinnati, (n)
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, (n)
Atlanta at St. Louis, (n)
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, (n)
San Diego at Oakland, (n)
San Francisco at Arizona, (n)
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota (Barnes 0-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-10), 11:35 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 8-3), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 7-7) at Oakland (Montas 9-8), 2:37 p.m.
Philadelphia (Anderson 2-4) at Washington (Espino 3-2), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0) at Miami (Thompson 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at St. Louis (Happ 5-6), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-4) at Colorado (Gray 7-6), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 8-4), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 9-5) at Arizona (Gallen 1-5), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 11:10 a.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.