All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 90 55 .621 -

Toronto 81 64 .559 9

New York 80 64 .556 9½

Boston 81 65 .555 9½

Baltimore 46 97 .322 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 82 61 .573 -

Cleveland 70 72 .493 11½

Detroit 68 76 .472 14½

Kansas City 65 78 .455 17

Minnesota 63 82 .434 20

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 84 59 .587 -

Seattle 78 66 .542 6½

Oakland 77 66 .538 7

Los Angeles 70 73 .490 14

Texas 53 90 .371 31

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 76 66 .535 -

Philadelphia 72 71 .503 4½

New York 72 73 .497 5½

Miami 61 83 .424 16

Washington 59 85 .410 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 89 55 .618 -

Cincinnati 75 70 .517 14½

St. Louis 74 69 .517 14½

Chicago 65 79 .451 24

Pittsburgh 53 91 .368 36

West Division

W L Pct GB

z-San Francisco 94 50 .653 -

Los Angeles 92 53 .634 2½

San Diego 74 69 .517 19½

Colorado 66 78 .458 28

Arizona 47 97 .326 47

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 15, Texas 1

Seattle 5, Boston 4

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

Milwaukee at Detroit, (n)

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, (n)

Cleveland at Minnesota, (n), 2nd game

Houston at Texas, (n)

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, (n)

Oakland at Kansas City, (n)

Boston at Seattle, (n)

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Toronto (Ray 11-5), 2:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-5), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-7), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 5-3) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 9-9) at Kansas City (Minor 8-12), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 3, Washington 0

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 9, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee at Detroit, (n)

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, (n)

Miami at Washington, (n)

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, (n)

Colorado at Atlanta, (n)

San Diego at San Francisco, (n)

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 7-7) at Washington (Rogers 1-0), 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11), 5:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Lester 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 6:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 10-9) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-3), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

