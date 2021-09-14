All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 90 55 .621 -
Toronto 81 64 .559 9
New York 80 64 .556 9½
Boston 81 65 .555 9½
Baltimore 46 97 .322 43
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 82 61 .573 -
Cleveland 70 72 .493 11½
Detroit 68 76 .472 14½
Kansas City 65 78 .455 17
Minnesota 63 82 .434 20
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 84 59 .587 -
Seattle 78 66 .542 6½
Oakland 77 66 .538 7
Los Angeles 70 73 .490 14
Texas 53 90 .371 31
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 76 66 .535 -
Philadelphia 72 71 .503 4½
New York 72 73 .497 5½
Miami 61 83 .424 16
Washington 59 85 .410 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 89 55 .618 -
Cincinnati 75 70 .517 14½
St. Louis 74 69 .517 14½
Chicago 65 79 .451 24
Pittsburgh 53 91 .368 36
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 94 50 .653 -
Los Angeles 92 53 .634 2½
San Diego 74 69 .517 19½
Colorado 66 78 .458 28
Arizona 47 97 .326 47
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 15, Texas 1
Seattle 5, Boston 4
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0
Milwaukee at Detroit, (n)
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, (n)
Cleveland at Minnesota, (n), 2nd game
Houston at Texas, (n)
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, (n)
Oakland at Kansas City, (n)
Boston at Seattle, (n)
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Toronto (Ray 11-5), 2:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-5), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-7), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 5-3) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 9-9) at Kansas City (Minor 8-12), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Miami 3, Washington 0
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0
San Francisco 9, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5
Milwaukee at Detroit, (n)
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, (n)
Miami at Washington, (n)
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, (n)
Colorado at Atlanta, (n)
San Diego at San Francisco, (n)
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 7-7) at Washington (Rogers 1-0), 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11), 5:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Lester 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 6:20 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 10-9) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-3), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.