All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 66 31 .680 -
Toronto 53 43 .552 12½
Tampa Bay 52 43 .547 13
Boston 48 48 .500 17½
Baltimore 47 48 .495 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 52 44 .542 -
Cleveland 48 46 .511 3
Chicago 48 48 .500 4
Kansas City 38 57 .400 13½
Detroit 38 58 .396 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 64 32 .667 -
Seattle 51 45 .531 13
Texas 43 51 .457 20
Los Angeles 40 55 .421 23½
Oakland 35 63 .357 30
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 59 37 .615 -
Atlanta 58 39 .598 1½
Philadelphia 49 46 .516 9½
Miami 45 51 .469 14
Washington 32 65 .330 27½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 43 .552 -
St. Louis 51 46 .526 2½
Pittsburgh 40 56 .417 13
Chicago 38 57 .400 14½
Cincinnati 37 58 .389 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 64 30 .681 -
San Diego 54 43 .557 11½
San Francisco 48 47 .505 16½
Colorado 43 53 .448 22
Arizona 42 53 .442 22½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3
Minnesota 9, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0
Kansas City 4, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 8, Boston 4
Houston 8, Seattle 5
Texas 11, Oakland 8
Monday's Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 3-1), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 6:07 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Boston (Winckowski 3-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (Hill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (Small 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 8-5) at Oakland (Montas 3-9), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-6) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
San Diego at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 2:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 3
Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 10, Colorado 9
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 4
Washington 4, Arizona 3
N.Y. Mets 8, San Diego 5
Monday's Games
Cincinnati 11, Miami 2
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-4), 1:20 p.m.
Miami (López 6-5) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-11), 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-7), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (Hill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (Small 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 8-5) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-3), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-2), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 11:35 a.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.