All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 33 15 .688 -
Tampa Bay 28 19 .596 4½
Toronto 27 20 .574 5½
Boston 23 26 .469 10½
Baltimore 21 29 .420 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 29 20 .592 -
Chicago 23 23 .500 4½
Cleveland 20 24 .455 6½
Detroit 18 29 .383 10
Kansas City 16 31 .340 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 31 18 .633 -
Los Angeles 27 22 .551 4
Texas 22 24 .478 7½
Seattle 20 28 .417 10½
Oakland 20 31 .392 12
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 32 17 .653 -
Atlanta 23 25 .479 8½
Philadelphia 21 28 .429 11
Miami 19 27 .413 11½
Washington 18 31 .367 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 31 18 .633 -
St. Louis 27 21 .563 3½
Pittsburgh 19 27 .413 10½
Chicago 19 28 .404 11
Cincinnati 16 31 .340 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 33 14 .702 -
San Diego 30 18 .625 3½
San Francisco 26 21 .553 7
Arizona 23 26 .469 11
Colorado 22 26 .458 11½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 2, Cleveland 1
Boston 12, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings
Houston 2, Seattle 1
Oakland 6, Texas 5
Toronto 11, L.A. Angels 10
Monday’s Games
Detroit 7, Minnesota 5
Houston 5, Oakland 1
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3
Baltimore 10, Boston 0
Tampa Bay at Texas, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0) at Detroit (García 0-0), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-3), 5:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 0-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-1) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 6:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Wentz 0-1), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1) at Texas (Pérez 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-4), 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 6, Miami 3
Washington 6, Colorado 5
Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1
San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 1st game
St. Louis 6, San Diego 3
Colorado 7, Miami 1
San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings
Washington at N.Y. Mets, (n)
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, (n), 2nd game
Atlanta at Arizona, (n)
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco (Junis 2-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3), 5:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-7) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 0-3), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 1-5), 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-2), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-4), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.