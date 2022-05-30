All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 33 15 .688 -

Tampa Bay 28 19 .596 4½

Toronto 27 20 .574 5½

Boston 23 26 .469 10½

Baltimore 21 29 .420 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 29 20 .592 -

Chicago 23 23 .500 4½

Cleveland 20 24 .455 6½

Detroit 18 29 .383 10

Kansas City 16 31 .340 12

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 31 18 .633 -

Los Angeles 27 22 .551 4

Texas 22 24 .478 7½

Seattle 20 28 .417 10½

Oakland 20 31 .392 12

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 32 17 .653 -

Atlanta 23 25 .479 8½

Philadelphia 21 28 .429 11

Miami 19 27 .413 11½

Washington 18 31 .367 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 31 18 .633 -

St. Louis 27 21 .563 3½

Pittsburgh 19 27 .413 10½

Chicago 19 28 .404 11

Cincinnati 16 31 .340 14

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 33 14 .702 -

San Diego 30 18 .625 3½

San Francisco 26 21 .553 7

Arizona 23 26 .469 11

Colorado 22 26 .458 11½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

Boston 12, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings

Houston 2, Seattle 1

Oakland 6, Texas 5

Toronto 11, L.A. Angels 10

Monday’s Games

Detroit 7, Minnesota 5

Houston 5, Oakland 1

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 10, Boston 0

Tampa Bay at Texas, (n)

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0) at Detroit (García 0-0), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-3), 5:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-1) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 6:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Wentz 0-1), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1) at Texas (Pérez 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 6, Miami 3

Washington 6, Colorado 5

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 1st game

St. Louis 6, San Diego 3

Colorado 7, Miami 1

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Washington at N.Y. Mets, (n)

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, (n), 2nd game

Atlanta at Arizona, (n)

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco (Junis 2-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3), 5:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-7) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 0-3), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 1-5), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-2), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-4), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

