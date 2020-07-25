BREWERS 8, CUBS 3: CHICAGO — Christian Yelich and Justin Smoak hit long home runs, umpires intervened before a shouting match between the teams got too serious and the Milwaukee Brewers powered past the Chicago Cubs 8-3 on Saturday.
Without fans at Wrigley Field, players from both NL Central rivals could be heard shouting toward each other from their dugouts before the start of the fourth inning.
All-Star catcher Willson Contreras seemed to be barking the loudest from the warning track in front of the Cubs dugout, and several players from both sides popped out onto dirt near their benches. Umpires jumped in and calmed things down quickly before players could cross the foul lines.
ORIOLES 7, RED SOX 2: BOSTON — Anthony Santander and Renato Núñez each drove in two runs and the Baltimore Orioles held off the Boston Red Sox 7-2 to even their season-opening series.
Hanser Alberto finished with three hits. Austin Hays, and José Iglesias added two apiece.
Alex Cobb (1-0) was steady in his first start since April 2019 after missing most of last season with a hip injury that required surgery. After Boston pounded out 17 hits in its 13-2 win on Friday, Cobb mostly kept the Red Sox off balance, allowing just four hits and one run while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings of work.
WHITE SOX 10, TWINS 3: CHICAGO — Leury García homered from both sides of the plate, helping Dallas Keuchel and the Chicago White Sox pound the Minnesota Twins.
Edwin Encarnación hit a two-run drive as the White Sox bounced back nicely after losing 10-5 to the reigning AL Central champions on Friday night. Eloy Jiménez and James McCann also went deep on the second day of the pandemic-delayed 60-game season.
Keuchel allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings in his White Sox debut after agreeing to a $55.5 million, three-year contract in December. The veteran left-hander threw 73 pitches, 47 for strikes.
CARDINALS 9, PIRATES 1: ST. LOUIS — Paul Goldschmidt homered, Adam Wainwright pitched six solid innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 9-1.
Wainwright (1-0) pitched out of a bases loaded, no-out jam in the second, giving up just one run. He retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced as the Cardinals beat the Pirates for the 12 time in their last 13 games.
John Gant, Tyler Webb and Daniel Ponce de Leon combined for three scoreless innings of relief as the Cardinals pitchers held the Pirates to just three hits.
RAYS 4, BLUE JAYS 1: ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brandon Lowe’s two-run triple snapped an eighth-inning tie and sent the Tampa Bay Rays over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Lowe, a first-time AL All-Star in 2019, hit a drive into the gap in right-center field off reliever Sam Gaviglio (0-1). The right-hander later balked, allowing Lowe to score the third run of the inning.
Ji-Man Choi drove in Tampa Bay’s other run with a sixth-inning double off Matt Shoemaker, who made his first start for the Blue Jays since injuring his left knee in April 2019.