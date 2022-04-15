Easter holds a special place in the heart of the Mobberly Baptist Church of Marshall’s congregation; not only is it the day that the Lord and Savior rises again, but it also marks the church’s eight-year anniversary.
In the spirit of sharing that joy with the community and beyond, Pastor Geoffery Davis said that the church is planning an outdoor Easter worship service this Sunday at the Marshall High School Mavericks’ Athletics Pavilion.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, the church will host their regular Easter worship service, with more space offered to accommodate anyone and everyone who wishes to worship with Mobberly Baptist Church on Easter.
Immediately following the worship service, Davis said that the church will host a free family fun day from noon to 1 p.m. at the pavilion, where community members can come to get free family photos done by a professional photographer or enjoy the wide range of actives available.
“This is our first time doing something like this,” Davis said, “Easter is the best news we have, and we want to share that news with as many people as we can.”
Mobberly Baptist Church holds their regular services every Sunday at the church, located at 101 Carolanne Blvd., at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Additionally, Davis said that the church offers bible studies every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the church, with group available for adults, children and teens, to benefit the whole family.
“We really wanted to integrate ourselves into the Marshall community and offer something to the community here that has offered so much to us in return,” Davis said, “Our mission is to be a blessing to our neighbors.”
More information on Mobberly Baptist Church, both of Marshall and its home campus in Longview, can be found on the church’s website at www.mobberly.org.