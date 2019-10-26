COLLEGE STATION (AP) — After constantly talking to his team about the importance of playing complementary football, coach Jimbo Fisher was thrilled to see Texas A&M score touchdowns off each of Mississippi State’s three turnovers in a win on Saturday.
“You learn to feed off each other, that’s what sports is about,” Fisher said. “We capitalized today.”
Kellen Mond threw for 234 yards and accounted for five touchdowns to lead Texas A&M to the 49-30 victory.
“Kellen I thought really managed the game well today. ...he was so accurate with the football,” Fisher said. “He just keeps growing as a football player.”
The Aggies (5-3, 3-2 SEC) led by 18 points at halftime after taking advantage of two turnovers by Mississippi State (3-5, 1-4).
They didn’t waste any time getting going in the second half when Jalen Wydermyer scored a touchdown on a 52-yard catch and run on the fourth play of the third quarter to make it 35-10.
Garrett Schrader threw a 14-yard pass to Isaiah Zuber for a score to cut the lead to 35-17 on Mississippi State’s first drive of the second half.
But freshman Isaiah Spiller had a 4-yard TD run after that to stretch it to 42-17.
Kylin Hill had a 39-yard run on Mississippi State’s next drive and capped it with a 4-yard touchdown run to get the Bulldogs within 42-24 early in the fourth.
Texas A&M had to punt on its next possession, but Stephen Guidry fumbled after a 25-yard reception on the first play of the next drive and the Aggies recovered. A 2-yard touchdown run by Cordarrian Richardson came after that to make it 49-24 with five minutes left to seal the victory.
Mond had scoring runs of 1 and 12 yards and threw TD passes of 16, 19 and 52 yards.
“Obviously we can still get better as an offense, but it was really good,” Mond said.
Shrader was 13 of 30 for 194 yards with three touchdowns and one interception as the Bulldogs lost their fourth in a row. Hill ran for 150 yards and a score.
It’s the first time the Bulldogs have dropped four straight since a seven-game losing streak in 2005.