Elysian Fields High School’s Gifted and Talented students hosted a Veteran’s Day program Friday, Nov. 11 to recognize the veterans in the community and on its staff.
The guest speaker was Captain Travis E. Keeney, who was born and raised in Waxhaw, North Carolina. After graduation from high school, his desire was to serve his country. He applied and was given nominations from both Sen. Jesse Helms and John Edwards to be accepted into the United States Naval Academy in June of 2000. During his first-class year at the Naval Academy, he was selected to be a Marine and commissioned an officer on May, 28 2004. He attended and graduated from The Basic School in Quantico, Virginia, and went south to Pensacola and Corpus Christi to begin flight training to become a Marine aviator. Upon successful completion of flight school, he was competitively elected to be one of the first newly-winged MV-22 Osprey pilots in the program.
During the Global War on Terror, Keeney served on three separate overseas deployments: Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Odyssey Dawn. In the course of his career, he went to Iraq, the Arabian Peninsula, the Horn of Africa, Libya, Okinawa, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia and the Philippines.
Travis is a graduate of many professional military schools, including SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape) cold weather training school, Brunswick, Maine; Expeditionary Warfare School, Quantico, Virginia; and Joint Firepower School, Nellis, Nevada. His many flight leadership designations include Functional Check Pilot, Division Leader, Aerial Refueling Instructor and Night Systems Instructor.