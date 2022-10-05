Marshall residents got to mingle with local first responders on Tuesday during the countywide National Night Out event.
After the event was delayed for a number of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth welcomed the community back to the event this year in downtown Marshall.
“This event is all about growing police and community partnerships,” Carruth said, “It’s a way for all of us to have a positive interaction with the community.”
Community members in attendance were able to watch a wide range of performances from local groups, including the Texas Rage Cheer Team as well as the East Texas Baptist University cheer team and the Marshall High School choir. Local law enforcement, first responders, police, firefighters and the sheriff’s office were all on hand.
Members of the police motorcycle division also offered a presentation, along with the sheriff’s office, who offered a demonstration of its K-9 division.
“Law enforcement doesn’t work without the community,” said Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher during the event.
Community members were also able to receive a free hot dog and snack with attendance, as well as participate in a number of activities designed for children and their families. Face painting, crafting and even a bounce house were on scene at Tuesday’s event for families to enjoy free of charge.
A number of local organizations and vendors were also set up at the event, offering a wide range of information to the community in attendance.
“This event has really grown over the years, and we are proud to play a part of that here in Marshall, Texas,” Carruth said.