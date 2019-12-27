All hands are still on deck at the gas well blowout, resulting in the evacuation of more than 40 people off Blocker Road, on Christmas day, officials with Tanos Exploration informed during a midmorning news conference Thursday.
In the meantime, residents within a two-mile radius who feel like they will be affected by the incident are urged to contact the company’s hotline or the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for evacuation assistance.
“If they feel that they are having some kind of issue we’ll put them up in a hotel,” Mark Brandon, president and CEO of Tanos, said. “And we’re feeding them. We’re giving them a daily allowance. We’re taking care of everyone that needs any assistance.”
“We don’t think it’ll be weeks,” he said of how long he estimates residents will be displaced. “We’re thinking about a five-to-seven day window.
“As this progresses, we’ll make more and more progress,” he assured.
Right now, the well is “still out of control,” releasing natural gas into the air, he said.
“It was spewing out the side of the well. We have now changed that where it’s spewing straight up,” said Brandon. “This allows the well control people to get in closer to the well and observe it to get a visual on what they need to do next. So that is where we are right now.”
Brandon said the blowout was caused by a failure of a wellhead, which is ironically a part of what is referred to as the “Christmas tree” component of the gas well system.
“A well is constructed of a number of valves once you’re through drilling it and completing it … these are called, in laymen’s terms, the Christmas tree,” explained Brandon.
“Unfortunately it was Christmas day. So, the Christmas tree failed on Christmas day,” he said. “It’s just a series of high pressure valves that allow us to control the well.”
Brandon said they aren’t certain how it failed, but will assess the genesis once they remove the wellhead.
“We’ll be able to do a lot of testing, continued analysis and things of that nature to see what happened,” the CEO said. “But I will reiterate, this was not human error, this was a mechanical equipment failure.”
Tanos, based in Tyler, boasts 1,600 wells across the United States; 250 of them are in Harrison County.
The well in question is located approximately 0.5 mile from Blocker Road in the area of Newton Road and Manning Road, approximately eight miles southeast of the Marshall city limits.
RESPONSE TIME
Giving a timeline of response time, Brandon said his company received an alert about the blowout around 5:30 a.m., Christmas morning.
“An alarm on the well signaled what we consider a low flow alert and then immediately the well shut-in. We dispatched a lease operator, who is local, and he arrived on the well about 15 minutes later and found the well was emitting gas out the side of a casing valve. He immediately started up the chain of command, making the calls that he was instructed to do.”
The incident occurred on a dual well path, specifically on the Callison-Sinclair-Joie#1H well.
“Immediately we shut-in the twin well beside it … and then we shut in the subject well and secured any other release from the well outside of the immediate problem that was happening,” said Brandon.
He said he along with Tanos’ vice president of operations John Garvey; and Jerry Froidl, vice president of health, safety and environmental, made it to the site about 8:30 a.m.
“We immediately saw that this was not going to be a controllable,” said Brandon. “It was a failure of a well head and that there was nothing that we could do at that point to secure the well.”
EVACUATION LAUNCHED
Upon that revelation, the company immediately began establishing a perimeter of evacuation for the emissions of the gas that was spewing out of the well.
“We brought in our landman of operations who knows a lot of the people in the area and we did a one-mile (radius) of evacuation,” said Brandon.
He thanked the Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Elysian Fields Volunteer Fire Department, Emergency Services District #3, the county’s emergency management office and state Game Warden Darrin Peeples for assisting with the evacuation.
“We secured hotel rooms and then started going door-to-door evacuating,” said Brandon.
As of Thursday, they had a total of 45 residents still lodging in a Marshall hotel. One is a family of nine.
Brandon said he knows of a few people that opted to stay home instead.
“There were several people that weren’t home; of course, it was Christmas day. Some of the people that were coming home late yesterday decided to go to the hotel and stay there,” said Brandon. “There was a couple of people that just said they weren’t going. We couldn’t make them go, but we are monitoring it with gas monitors.
“It’s really low in that immediate area, but there is a smell to it,” he said.
As weather conditions improve, particularly the morning fog, Brandon said they’ll be able to better ascertain if anyone else needs to be evacuated.
“But we basically went in a mile circle and said: ‘Hey this is the situation. Do you want to go?’ Most of them said yes. One gentleman that I know of in particular was right on the one mile and he said I’m fine.”
WELL CONTROL
As of now, Brandon said, they’ll be following the direction of Cudd Well Control, of Houston, who has been on scene since 12:30 p.m. Christmas day.
“We contacted Cudd Well Control and got them en route immediately,” said Brandon. “Our plan of action is to basically follow Cudd. This is what they do for a living, is fight wild wells.”
Brandon said Tanos’ environmental team was expecting to arrive today to assess any environmental impact they may have as a result of the emissions of the well.
“We’ve secured an area around it. We’re continuing to work with the public and with Harrison County personnel and moving people — as need be — to shelter and/or evacuation,” the CEO said.
They’ve also taken care of the animals, putting dogs in kennels and relocating horses.
“We’re doing all that we can do,” said Brandon. “It’s like a small city up there on the well site.”
While a command center has been setup near the well site to convene for planning, Brandon said there will be no night operations while they’re trying to fix the matter.
“We have a command center that we set up back close to the well, so this is not going to be something that’s going to be taken care of overnight,” he said. “There will be, at this point, no night operations. It’s just too dangerous to do any work at night.
“We’re moving forward with that just as diligently, as quickly, as safely as we possibly can,” he said.
The command center is at an abandoned location within a half a mile of the blowout well.
“It is out of the public’s view. We’re not letting anybody down there. We do have gate guards that will maintain a presence there until we’re done, 24-7,” he said. “We have a sign in, sign out sheet. We want to know who’s in. We want to know they’ve come out, so we’re trying to do this by the book to the best of our ability.”
Brandon said the main thing right now is they’re getting water cannons on location, in case a fire ignites while working.
“These water cannons are utilized to put a blanket of fresh water on these well controlled experts,” he said. “When they get in close, they want fresh water in case there is a sudden ignition. There’s always that chance. So that’s the main thing we’re doing right now is we’re setting up tanks and pumps and they’ve brought in their own equipment.”
The fire safety equipment was brought in from Broussard, La., Houston and Oklahoma City.
“Once they get this water blanket and then they decide how they’re going to remove this wellhead, then we’ll move a little quicker on getting this well (capped),” he said.
Brandon said majority of the gas is going to dissipate as it spews in the air, but officials with Cudd Well Control informed that the spill isn’t harmful.
“It may harm your eyes a little bit, depending on how close,” he said.
He said at some point, they will ignite the well and/or it could ignite itself.
“That’s our best solution right there is to ignite it,” he said.
Brandon said fortunately, there haven’t been any injuries at this point. The only real damage noted is to one side of the wellhead.
“We got really lucky” the Tanos CEO said. “It could’ve ignited; and it didn’t and we’re glad to see the gas now going up because it was going straight out. It was going straight out towards its twin well and we were very concerned for the last 36 hours that the valve was actually going to drop off, may start a spark and ignite it.
“It’d been a whole different set of game plan at that point,” Brandon continued. “But right now we’ve got everything going straight up in the atmosphere and now they can get in there, get their water cannons ready.”
Brandon said such incidents are rare, and he’s never experienced such incident in the more than 30 years he’s been in the industry. He thanked all for their quick response, considering the busy holiday.
“All of this is being done Christmas day and we had an army of people showing up,” the CEO said. We had equipment being mobilized. We were putting gas detectors out; we were doing all that we could do.”
County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator, Thomas Mock, echoed his sentiments, thanking all first responders, particularly Elysian Fields Fire Department and ESD #3, who initially responded to the blowout.
Also, “(we) thank the Tanos Exploration for their speedy deal of setting up or taking care of the evacuees that needed to be evacuated, the quickness of their response,” the fire marshal said.
Impacted residents may call Tanos’ hotline at 877-918-9372 or the sheriff’s office at 903-923-4000 for any evacuation needs.