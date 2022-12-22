The 2022 Code 3 Christmas with Hallsville police and firefighters was a success, the group reported. Children and first responders took part in the event Sunday, Dec. 18.
“This year, we were able to treat 27 children among 11 families to a special Christmas experience, which included breakfast courtesy of Whataburger at the Police Department with First Responders from Hallsville PD, Hallsville Fire, West Harrison VFD, Hallsville ISD PD, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and Longview PD,” the group said.
Along with breakfast, children got a visit from Santa and was given a gift bag, stocking, plush blanket and stuffed animals before being able to ride in emergency vehicles to Walmart. Each child was provided with a $175 gift card to spend as they chose. Each individual family was also provided with a $125 gift card of their own.
On Christmas Eve, each family will be provided with a smoked turkey and sides they can pick up at the police department.
Donors and supporters included: the Hallsville Police Department, the Hallsville Fire Department, the Hallsville ISD Police Department, the West Harrison Fire Department, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Longview Police Department, Hallsville City Secretary Laura Welch, HPD Investigator David Burrows, HPD Officer Ryan Waldow, HPD Officer Matt Leach, HPD Officer Sam Lavender, HCSO Deputy Jamal Thompson, LPD Officer Ben Easley, HISD PD Bryan Hill, WHVFD Chaplain Derrick Todd, HFD Lt. Mason Beatty, HFD VFF Rhonda Nash, HFD Lt. Gary Nash, HFD VFF Gary Nash Jr., HFD VFF Cody Reeves, HFD FF Brent Tuel, HFD FF Richard Crutchfield, HFD VFF Eric Hammons, HFD VFF Chris Rowland, HFD VFF Houston Benson and daughter Isabella and HFD Jr. FF Logan Nash.
Also Whataburger, Sonic, Central Title Company of Hallsville, MAC Tools, 24 Outdoors, Triple J Lawn Services, Main Street Coffee House, Hallsville Medical Clinic, Brookshire’s of Hallsville, LDR Compression, James F Taylor Lodge, Hallsville Chapter 995 OESD, 1 Family Fellowship, Crucible MC — Immortals Chapter, Clete & Susanna Weiser, Richard & Connie Connolly, Gerry Averett, Shirley Copeland, Robbie Bradley, Gayle Mauldin, Spencer & Robin Ashmore, Charlotte Branch, Tim Lafleur, Mike & Beth Godsey, Spencer McCown, Margaret Pearson, Eddie Michel, Thomas & Neisha Collier, Nancy Colclasure, Judson & Lindsey Ashmore, Jane McBride, Ashley Guill Allen, Jena Sigert, Jessica Romero, Marie Crayton, Christine Brogan and Tiffany Burrows.