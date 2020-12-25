Christmas is a little extra special this year for local first responders as a coalition of individuals and businesses dropped off a delivery of hams on Wednesday.
The initiative started about six years ago by Texas National Bank president and Marshall HomeCare & Hospice owner Wes White as a gesture of appreciation.
“Each and every year I am just blown away behind the love given to our community first responders,” Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said. “People often lose sight of what our first responders do and how much they mean to the welfare and safety of our city and county. Always first to solve our dire issues but sometimes misunderstood when it comes to understanding the sacrifices made by them. With the many added issues brought by COVID-19, this year’s gifts seem to have an extra special meaning as our men and women face so many more challenges.”
A total of 242 hams were delivered on Wednesday — 131 of them went to the staff of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office; 63 were given to Marshall Police Department; and 48 to Marshall Fire Department.
Contributors included Texas National Bank, Marshall Hospice, Marshall Ford, Ronnie’s Paint & Body/Wrecker, H&W Marine & Honda, Century 21 Select Group — Brad Burris, Henson Enterprises, Jim and Tiffany Ammerman, Ralo and Randy Pilkington, Ralo’s Marshall Lube Auto Center, Chris Parsons, Jim Davis, Bodacious Hallsville, and State Rep. Chris Paddie.