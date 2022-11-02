The Marshall Education Foundation prize patrol was out in the district last week, handing out approximately $24,818 in classroom grants.
David Crockett Elementary School received $8,797 in grants, for things like flexible seating, a care closet, pedal exercisers, science programs, a math and movement program and more.
Sam Houston Elementary School received almost $5,000 in grants, for things like osmo stations, upgrades for the robotics team, STEM bins and a Learn, Grow, Eat and Go kitchen cart.
William B. Travis Elementary School was awarded $2,646 in grants to use in their classrooms for things like a wooden building blocks set, a classroom thermometer and classroom libraries.
Price T. Young Elementary Fine Arts Academy was awarded almost $6,000 for things like rolling dance mirrors, magazines for the library for Storytime English and Spanish students, programs for functional life skills, reading and math, and low tech communication boards.
The Marshall Early Childhood Center received $2,375.75 to help enhance learning for the youngest Marshall Mavericks. Those grants included things like a label machine and laminator, a hands-on exploring program and a music cart.
All grant entries go through a blind review by a committee of Education Foundation Members. Teachers’ names and campus information is not provided to the committee during the review process.