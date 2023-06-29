EB Summer School students served up their own lemonade stand on June 15, with Hallsville ISD sharing these photos. The Lemonade Crew combined lemons, sugar and water into a tart and cool drink to help people beat the heat.
PHOTOS: Hallsville students set up lemonade stand
- Special to the News Messenger
