Storm survey teams from the National Weather Service will be in Panola and Harrison counties Wednesday to assess damage from storms that rolled through the area Tuesday afternoon.
"One team will survey from near Keithville and Keachi in Southern Caddo Parish southwest in Panola County in East Texas," the NWS said. "This team will also attempt survey damage in Harrison County in East Texas. The second team will survey damage near Farmerville in Union Parish in Louisiana.
A final assessment, including results of the survey, is expected to be completed by Wednesday evening.
On Wednesday morning, storm damage clean-up began. Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation were out along FM 451 in Elysian Fields in Harrison County to remove fallen trees along the road. Crews were also out removing downed trees from County Road 312 in Panola County.