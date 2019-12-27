The three individuals injured during a pipeline explosion on Taylor Road last week are in good condition, Tanos Exploration officials reported Thursday.
“They’re all doing really well,” said Tanos President and CEO Mark Brandon.
“We had an incident there with track pressure. It was, again, unfortunate,” he said.
Brandon gave the update while giving a follow-up on an unrelated gas well blowout incident that occurred Christmas day on Blocker Road, near Elysian Fields.
The pipeline explosion that injured three on Taylor Road occurred Dec. 19.
“We had three people that went to the hospital,” Brandon said of the incident. “Two went to Marshall and one was released that night. Another one, our production foreman, he had to have surgery on his hand.
“The other individual was lifeflighted to LSU Medical Center,” he added.
He said that particular individual is now in stable condition.
“He’s had two surgeries and he’s talking and joking. He’s on the road to recovery,” Brandon reported.
Marshall Fire Department responded to the Taylor Road gas well site about 5:27 p.m.
Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Phillip Burnett indicated one patient was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said.
Another was flown by helicopter with serious injuries and another patient was transported by a Marshall med unit to Christus Good Shepherd Marshall, also with serious injuries, at the time.