Omowali Lumumba has announced that several names have been added to the Panola County African-American Wall of Fame.
They are:
Corbin King, who served in the U.S. Army for over 11 years
Byron Roberts, public works director for the City of Carthage for more than 30 years
Kenny Henderson, water distribution supervisor for the City of Carthage for more than 32 years
Judy Berry Johnson, who served in the U.S. Army and reserves
Lou Velma Hall, who taught at Sunrise Elementary School in DeBerry
Ernestine McGensy, who worked at AT&T for more than 30 years
Lewis White, who owned a small engine repair shop for more than 40 years
Norvell Walker, a teacher at Carthage High School and homemaker
Atholene Simpson Brewster, who taught at A.L. Turner School and Carthage High School for more than 30 years
Fred Williams, who taught at Evergreen Elementary School
Eitber Moore, who taught at Evergreen Elementary School
Nicodemas AC Calloway, a gold star great-great-grandfather
A. Jackson, a dependable employee at Tyson Foods for over 25 years
Wanda Gaines, a teacher at A.L. Turner School and the first Black administrator at Panola College
Helen Lucky, the first Black librarian at the Sammy Brown Library
C.F. Pope, CEO at Allstate Insurance for more than 25 years
Bonnie Odom, who is a retired U.S. Army sergeant who served more than 25 years
Ronnie Odom, who is a retired U.S. Army sergeant who served more than 20 years
Bert A. Pope Johns, head cafeteria/department director at the Carthage hospital for more than 42 years
Melvin Johns Jr., a gravedigger for local funeral homes for more than 40 years
Velma Wilcox, an RN/travel nurse for more than 40 years
Cleveland Brown, a gravedigger for local funeral homes for more than 40 years
Linda Pope, a former deputy sheriff in Panola County
Fredie L. Castleberry, head maintenance director at Carthage High School for more than 30 years
Vanessa Castleberry, a food service worker at Louisiana Pacific for more than 20 years
Robert Marry, a delivery person for Meals on Wheels for more than 30 years
Diana Ingram Ware, who has worked at Tyson Foods for more than 35 years
Regina Ingram, who has worked at GenPak for more than 30 years
Yolanda Gale Ingram, who has worked at GenPak for more than 40 years
Christopher Cook, who served in the U.S. Air Force for more than 20 years and who worked for the Department of Defense for more than 14 years