Omowali Lumumba has announced that several names have been added to the Panola County African-American Wall of Fame.

They are:

Corbin King, who served in the U.S. Army for over 11 years

Byron Roberts, public works director for the City of Carthage for more than 30 years

Kenny Henderson, water distribution supervisor for the City of Carthage for more than 32 years

Judy Berry Johnson, who served in the U.S. Army and reserves

Lou Velma Hall, who taught at Sunrise Elementary School in DeBerry

Ernestine McGensy, who worked at AT&T for more than 30 years

Lewis White, who owned a small engine repair shop for more than 40 years

Norvell Walker, a teacher at Carthage High School and homemaker

Atholene Simpson Brewster, who taught at A.L. Turner School and Carthage High School for more than 30 years

Fred Williams, who taught at Evergreen Elementary School

Eitber Moore, who taught at Evergreen Elementary School

Nicodemas AC Calloway, a gold star great-great-grandfather

A. Jackson, a dependable employee at Tyson Foods for over 25 years

Wanda Gaines, a teacher at A.L. Turner School and the first Black administrator at Panola College

Helen Lucky, the first Black librarian at the Sammy Brown Library

C.F. Pope, CEO at Allstate Insurance for more than 25 years

Bonnie Odom, who is a retired U.S. Army sergeant who served more than 25 years

Ronnie Odom, who is a retired U.S. Army sergeant who served more than 20 years

Bert A. Pope Johns, head cafeteria/department director at the Carthage hospital for more than 42 years

Melvin Johns Jr., a gravedigger for local funeral homes for more than 40 years

Velma Wilcox, an RN/travel nurse for more than 40 years

Cleveland Brown, a gravedigger for local funeral homes for more than 40 years

Linda Pope, a former deputy sheriff in Panola County

Fredie L. Castleberry, head maintenance director at Carthage High School for more than 30 years

Vanessa Castleberry, a food service worker at Louisiana Pacific for more than 20 years

Robert Marry, a delivery person for Meals on Wheels for more than 30 years

Diana Ingram Ware, who has worked at Tyson Foods for more than 35 years

Regina Ingram, who has worked at GenPak for more than 30 years

Yolanda Gale Ingram, who has worked at GenPak for more than 40 years

Christopher Cook, who served in the U.S. Air Force for more than 20 years and who worked for the Department of Defense for more than 14 years

Recommended For You