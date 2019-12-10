Singer treated during search
Chicago (AP) — A federal agent who was at a Chicago airport to search a private plane that rapper Juice WRLD and his entourage had arrived in administered the opioid antidote Narcan to the performer, who briefly woke up incoherent but later died, authorities said Monday.
The plane carrying the 21-year-old rapper, who was named top new artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May, and about a dozen other people landed at Midway International Airport at around 2 a.m. Sunday. Federal agents and city police officers, acting on a tip that a private plane coming from Los Angeles to Midway was carrying guns and drugs, were waiting, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Monday.
During a search in a private hangar, a drug-sniffing dog made a “positive alert” on luggage carts that were loaded with bags from the plane, Guglielmi said. Inside, they found multiple bags of suspected marijuana, several bottles of prescription cough syrup, three guns, metal-piercing bullets and a high-capacity ammunition magazine, he said.
The rapper, whose real name was Jarad Higgins and who was from the Chicago suburb of Homewood, went into convulsions during the search. One of the agents administered Narcan after the rapper’s girlfriend said he had been taking Percocet, an opioid painkiller, Guglielmi said, confirming a report in the Chicago Tribune. Higgins woke up but remained incoherent, the paper reported. He was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday.
An autopsy was completed Monday but the toxicology test results were still pending, the medical examiner’s office said. Foul play is not suspected in his death.
None of the dozen or so people on the plane admitted to carrying the drugs, but detectives were conducting a forensic analysis to determine which bags belonged to which passengers, he said, adding that two security guards who on the plane were arrested on misdemeanor gun charges.
Broadcast TV shut out of Globe nods
NEW YORK (AP) — The Golden Globe TV nominations were most striking not for what they included, but what they didn’t: The traditional broadcast networks were completely shut out in all 55 nominations.
It was a crowning moment for Netflix, and not just for the jeweled one on Queen Elizabeth’s head. The streaming service, which dominated the Globe nominations overall, edged out HBO to win the most TV nods on Monday.
Netflix got 17 TV nods, to go with its 17 on the movie side. HBO was a close successor at 15. Two Netflix shows got four nods: “The Crown,” in its new Olivia Colman incarnation, in the drama category, and “Unbelievable” in the limited series category, tying with HBO’s “Chernobyl.”
The shutout, believed to be for the first time, of the broadcast networks — ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, The CW and PBS — made for a seemingly awkward situation for NBC, which will host the awards ceremony Jan. 5 and covered the nominations live on “Today.”
“It’s shocking and weird that NBC will still telecast the Globes even though voters decided that the network’s programs aren’t worthy to compete,” said TV analyst Tom O’Neil of goldderby.com, adding that a similar scenario has gradually been playing out at the Emmys.
Perhaps the biggest snub went to the HBO behemoth “Game of Thrones,” this year’s big Emmy winner, which in its final season was nearly shut out, save a leading actor nomination for Kit Harington. Overlooked was Peter Dinklage, an Emmy winner, in the supporting actor category. Also left out: FX’s “Pose,” though star Billy Porter was nominated.
CAnother key snub was a rare bit of bad news for Netflix: Its acclaimed “When They See Us,” about the exonerated Central Park Five, was shut out, despite taking two Emmys, including for actor Jharrel Jerome. Its much-admired director, Ava DuVernay, was left off the list, adding to a bad day for female directors — and for diversity in general — across the board.
And comedy titan Julia-Louis Dreyfus was bypassed for the last season of HBO’s acclaimed “Veep,” as was Sandra Oh in “Killing Eve,” who not only won the Globe last year, but co-hosted the awards show. Her co-star Jodie Comer, who took the Emmy in September, was nominated for her role as a multilingual, chillingly off-kilter assassin in the BBC America drama.
The Globes again showed an abiding affection for movie stars who dabble in TV. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were nominated for the Apple TV Plus drama “The Morning Show,” not a critical favorite despite its starry cast. The nominations handed Apple its first Globe nominations barely a month after the streaming service launched.
Other nominees in the best drama actress category included Oscar winners Colman (“The Crown”) and Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”). All-time Oscar champ Meryl Streep was nominated in the supporting actress category for “Big Little Lies,” as was Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”), Patricia Arquette (“The Act”), Toni Colette (“Unbelievable”) and Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”).
Then again, Oscar winners Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”) and Regina King (“Watchmen”) were overlooked for TV nods, as was movie veteran Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”).
Among the network series snubbed were NBC’s popular “This Is Us,” as it was last year, and its star Sterling K. Brown, who won the 2018 Globe and the 2017 Emmy. NBC’s “The Good Place” and “Will & Grace” and ABC’s “black-ish” were other network nominees from recent years that didn’t make the cut.
It wasn’t just network shows that fell out of favor: Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a previous best drama series winner, was overlooked as it was last year.
Ricky Gervais will host the 77th Golden Globes ceremony.
Fox News names Hemmer to take over Smith’s time slot
NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran anchor Bill Hemmer will replace Shepard Smith on Fox News Channel’s afternoon newscast, the network announced Monday.
Hemmer has been with Fox News since 2005, after previously working at CNN. He has most recently been a co-host of Fox’s 10 a.m. news program, which now has an opening to fill.
Smith, who had become known for occasionally refuting some of the assertions made on Fox’s prime-time news programs, abruptly quit the network in October. Fox said that under Hemmer, the 3 p.m. Eastern time show would remain a news and not an opinion program.
Hemmer will lead all breaking news coverage for the network as part of his new role.
He will debut on the program Jan. 20.